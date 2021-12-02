"We've seen teams do it" - James Anderson optimistic of England beating Australia in their backyard and regaining the Ashes urn

England veteran new-ball seamer James Anderson remains confident they can beat Australia and maintained that it's not an improbable task. Anderson said victories by India and South Africa Down Under have given England optimism of accomplishing something similar.

The Three Lions registered a memorable series victory in Australia in the 2010-11 Ashes series on the back of some remarkable all-round performances. However, the Brits haven't won a single Test Down Under since 2011. The 2013-14 and 2017-18 series finished in 5-0 and 4-0 wins to the hosts, respectively.

Speaking on the BBC's Project Ashes podcast, James Anderson stated that teams beating Australia Down Under in the last few years will give England confidence.

"We know they are beatable in Australia. We've seen teams do it. It's not like years ago when they were such a dominant force, you would go there tentatively. India have won their last two tours here, South Africa have won here. It's not an impossible task."

The veteran pacer also recalled England's win in the 2010-11 series.

"If you lose at the Gabba, it's a real uphill struggle from there. When we came away from Brisbane with a draw in 2010, that set the series up for us."

Although Anderson played an integral role in England's 2010-11 Ashes series victory, he struggled in the next two tours. The 39-year-old could not be incisive enough with the new ball as Australia won comfortably.

"We've got the best batsman in the world and the best all-rounder in the world" - England's James Anderson

England Test skipper Joe Root. (Image Credits: Getty)

Anderson declared that the visitors have quality players in their ranks to get the job done, including the best all-rounder and best batter in the world. England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker seemed to be referring to Joe Root and Ben Stokes. Anderson said:

"We believe we have got a group of players who can win. I'm not just saying that. Quite often you do say that because you have to be positive, but we do genuinely believe we can win out here. We've got some world-class players. We've got the best batsman in the world and the best all-rounder in the world. We truly believe we've got a good chance."

Joe Root and co. already face an uphill task, starting with the first Test in Brisbane on December 8. The tourists last won a Test at the Gabba in 1986.

