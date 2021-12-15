"Whatever makeup they do with the bowling, it's slightly redundant if England batsmen don't step up" - Rob Key

Former England batter Rob Key outlined the importance of the Three Lions' batting unit improving their performances amid debate over potential bowling changes.

The prospect of an all-seam attack with the inclusion of veterans James Anderson and Stuart Broad has been considered for the second Ashes Test. The involvement of Dom Bess in the playing XI is also said to be in discussion.

England were bundled out for 147 in the first innings of the first Test. Barring a partnership between skipper Joe Root and Dawid Malan, there were hardly any positives for the batting order to take in the second innings at the Gabba as well. The likes of Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed and Ollie Pope are under massive pressure to score runs.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Rob Key said:

"There are big questions about what do they do now? Who do they bring in for their bowlers, what do they do with Jack Leach? Still, someone else needs to stand up instead of Joe Root or with Root. So whatever makeup they do with the bowling, it's slightly redundant if the other batsmen don't step up."

England are currently trailing 1-0 in the ongoing Ashes following a heavy nine-wicket defeat in Brisbane.

If the game goes deep into Day 5, England might need a spinner: Michael Atherton

Former England captain Michael Atherton firmly believes England should field a spinner for the second Test in Adelaide. He believes spinner Jack Leach should not be judged on his performance in the previous fixture as it came under far from ideal circumstances.

Atherton said:

"If England sees Stokes as a batsman who can only give a few overs, I suspect they will go all-seam, if not, then that again brings Leach back into play. I don't think you can judge Leach's performance in Brisbane on that situation, they were bowled out for 147. Second-day pitch, he came into bowl when Australia were galloping at 90-1."

The former Three Lions batsman added:

"What you have to think as a captain is, if they bat first again at Adelaide, you're not gonna get bowled out for 147; if you score the intended 400-450, and if the game goes deep into Day 5, you might need a spinner."

England will take the field in a bid to make a strong comeback in the series tomorrow (December 16) against Australia. The fixture will be contested with a pink ball under the lights at the Adelaide Oval.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra