[Watch] Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow called 'fat' by fans in 4th Ashes 2022 Test, latter reacts angrily

England's Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow were abused and fat-shamed by some fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during the ongoing fourth Ashes 2022 Test on Friday.

Both batters were welcomed with applause as they climbed the pavilion steps at the Tea break. But a few fans sledged the Englishmen crudely, calling Stokes 'fat' and asking Bairstow to take his jumper off and "lose some weight". They ignored it initially but stopped before the last step, with Bairstow replying angrily and saying:

“That’s right. Just turn around and walk away. Weak as piss.”

Here's a video of the same:

The Sydney Morning Herald @smh The Sydney Test has been marred by crowd abuse for the second year in a row, with England stars Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow reacting angrily after being sledged on Friday. Read the full story: bit.ly/3n0xQ9C The Sydney Test has been marred by crowd abuse for the second year in a row, with England stars Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow reacting angrily after being sledged on Friday. Read the full story: bit.ly/3n0xQ9C https://t.co/4FdamS2BCA

Later, security staff at the SCG evicted the three men in question, but no charges were laid.

Both Bairstow and Stokes had batted brilliantly before the incident, surviving some close shaves, but scoring 45 (70) and 52 (81) respectively. Stokes lost his wicket - lbw to Nathan Lyon - soon after Tea. But Bairstow carried on magnificently, scoring the first English century of the ongoing Ashes - an unbeaten 103 off 140 balls.

"It’s important to stand up for ourselves" - Jonny Bairstow on crowd abuse

Recalling the incident in a post-day press conference, Bairstow calmly said crowd members sometimes "overstep the mark", adding that in such situations players like him need to stand up for themselves. He said:

“It was just a bit of bad-mouthing from the crowd, it’s not the greatest, and it’s not needed. We’re out there trying to do our jobs, people are out there enjoying the day’s cricket. Unfortunately, sometimes you have people who overstep the mark. I think it’s important to stand up for ourselves because if we’re not standing up for ourselves as well then we can cop it, especially when people overstep the mark they need to be told.”

Bairstow cheekily added:

“It’d have been nicer if we were there giving it when we walked off at the end, wouldn’t it? Unfortunately, they weren’t there at the end, they missed the end of a fantastic day of Test cricket.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite Bairstow's efforts, England are still trailing Australia's first-innings total by 158 runs in Sydney. With the new ball just 10 overs away, the visitors will need a heroic effort to take a lead.

Edited by Samya Majumdar