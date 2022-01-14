[Watch] Marnus Labuschagne hilariously slips and gets clean-bowled in 5th Ashes 2022 Test

In one of the weirdest yet hilarious dismissals in international cricket, Marnus Labuschagne was clean-bowled after slipping on the pitch on Friday.

In the final Test of the Ashes 2021-22 in Hobart, the ICC's top-ranked batter played a gem of a knock by scoring 44 off just 52 balls, reviving Australia's innings from 12-3. He took on the bowlers proactively, hitting as many as nine fours. But just as he looked set for a half-century, the right-hander got carried away.

On the first ball of the 23rd over, the right-hander hurriedly shuffled forward and across to Stuart Broad, perhaps trying to flick the ball over mid-wicket. But he came out too far, his spikes slipped on the pitch and he tumbled on all fours, allowing the pacer's straightforward delivery to hit the stumps.

Even former England captain Michael Vaughan, on air, said:

"I have never seen that in Test cricket".

Broad was ecstatic, perhaps pleasantly surprised, and went on a celebratory run. Steve Smith and host captain Pat Cummins were also seen laughing in the pavilion after watching the dismissal.

The visitors dominated the first half-hour of the Test on the green pitch, getting both David Warner and Smith out for ducks. They could have got Labuschagne for a six-ball duck as well, but he was dropped by Zak Crawley at second slip.

Labuschagne and Travis Head's counterattacking partnership of 71 off just 78 balls had put Joe Root and co. on the back foot. Chris Woakes and Mark Wood were visibly frustrated and constantly erred on their lengths, prompting Root to turn back to Broad who repaid the faith immediately.

Australia are 85-4 at Dinner after Marnus Labuschagne's dismissal

Australia went into the dinner break in the pink-ball Test at 85-4, with Head standing strong at 31 (33).

The hosts bat deep, but England will fancy their chances of making more inroads in the second session, which is considered best for bowling under the lights with the pink ball.

