Ashes 2023: "He obviously didn't know the rule"- Ricky Ponting on Moeen Ali breaching ICC Code of Conduct on Day 4 of first Test

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels England all-rounder Moeen Ali wasn't aware of the rule regarding the spray that he applied to his injured finger during the ongoing first Ashes 2023 Test in Edgbaston.

Ali seemed to have developed a blister on his right index finger and was seen applying what looked like an anti-perspirant spray. The all-rounder was docked 25 percent of his match fee as he accepted to the level 1 offence of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket after the end of play on Day 3, here's what Ricky Ponting had to say about Moeen Ali being penalized:

"Well he obviously didn't know the rule. If he knew then he wouldn't have done it in the middle on the ground (laughs). I was on comms and even I felt that it was antiperspirant that batters use to dry their hands before going out to bat."

Apart from Ricky Ponting, Eoin Morgan was also present in discussion

Former England captain Eoin Morgan gave his opinion on Ollie Robinson's celebration after he picked up the wicket of Usman Khawaja. Quite a few fans slammed the pacer for using distasteful words for Khawaja as a send-off.

However, Morgan claimed that Robinson has always been like an 'in your face' character. He stated:

"Ollie Robinson is never shy. It was probably a month ago in an interview about the Ashes. He was quite direct about how he used the word pummel or run through the Australian top order. So he is never shy on a comment whether it's on the microphone or on the field. So I am not surprised (about his sledging to Khawaja)."

The efforts of Robinson and other bowlers helped England take a seven-run lead. However, they are in a spot of bother at 28/2 and will need a strong batting performance to remain in the game.

Poll : 0 votes