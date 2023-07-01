Ashes 2023: "Lyon-Hearted stuff" - Fans erupt as Nathan Lyon walks out to bat on Day 4 despite major calf injury

Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon produced one of the most sporting moments in Ashes history as he walked out to bat virtually on one leg during Day 4 of the ongoing Test at Lord's on Saturday, July 1.

Australia lost their ninth wicket for 264 and it seemed like that would be the end of their innings as Lyon had injured his right calf muscle in the field during England's first innings. However, the off-spinner walked out to bat and was met with a thunderous round of applause and a standing ovation from the Lord's crowd.

Nathan Lyon added 15 runs with Mitchell Starc for the final wicket, something which could be really crucial come the back end of England's chase. Fans on Twitter hailed Nathan Lyon for turning up with the bat despite having come to the ground in crutches.

Here are some of the reactions:

What a player - NATHAN LYON 🏻



#Ashes Immense pain, Short Ball, Exceptional shotWhat a player - NATHAN LYON

Andrew Wu @wutube That's 15 runs Australia wouldn't have got without Nathan Lyon's bravery. It may prove to be a priceless parting gift to his team. #Ashes

Tim Wigmore @timwig Incredible effort from Nathan Lyon, barely able to walk and adds 15 for the final wicket - a standing ovation from the Lords crowd.



Tim Wigmore @timwig Incredible effort from Nathan Lyon, barely able to walk and adds 15 for the final wicket - a standing ovation from the Lords crowd.

But Test cricket allowing concussion subs but not injury subs feels such an anomaly - be a surprise if that doesn't change eventually.

Ian Higgins @1an_Higgins I was going to fly home in 2 days but after seeing Nathan Lyon hobble out to the middle I'm stopping off at Gallipoli

Bravo Gazza Bravoo....



paRaY_YasiR ✍️ @ParayYasir2

Bravo Gazza Bravoo....

Appreciation tweet for one and only Nathan Lyon. This walk, this fighting spirit, this love for the game will forever be itched in the history of test cricket🏏

Omkar Mankame @Oam_16

#Ashes Nathan Lyon produces one of the most memorable Ashes moments as he hobbles off the field.

Sohil Nikam @sohilnikam

#Ashes Nathan Lyon arrived at Lord's on crutches and here he is now giving it his everything. This bloody game really does separate champions from ordinary people! #Ashes 2023 #ENGvsAUS

retired ICT fan @anubhav__tweets Lyon on one leg has played the short balls better than the entire Australian middle order Lyon on one leg has played the short balls better than the entire Australian middle order

Luke @lukeR15sky

I feel very bad for Lyon, what a champion to do that. Unreal bravery. England need 371 runs to win. That last 30 minutes was very poor cricket, didn't think it was in the spirit of the game. England knew he couldn't run. Dreadful tactics by an "attacking" team

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Australia added 15 runs for the 10th wicket, an effort to remember with one leg by Lyon.



Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Australia added 15 runs for the 10th wicket, an effort to remember with one leg by Lyon.

England needs 371 runs to win the 2nd Test.

Nathan Lyon might just have shifted the momentum in Australia's favor

Australia started Day 4 at 130/2 and with the lead already being 221 runs, it seemed they would just bat England out of the Test. However, the hosts seemed to have done their homework as they employed the short-ball ploy that had worked so well for the Aussies.

The plan began to pay off as Australia lost wickets at regular intervals. However, Lyon managed to the England players for that long in the field by walking out to bat despite being injured.

Even the fans in the crowd began to seem restless as Starc and Lyon couldn't run much because of the latter's injury. This might just have lifted the spirits of the Australians, who will be keen to come out all guns blazing after the Tea Break.

The target of 371 isn't beyond England's reach by any stretch of the imagination and that's why it promises to be an intriguing chase.

