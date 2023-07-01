Ashes 2023: "Lyon-Hearted stuff" - Fans erupt as Nathan Lyon walks out to bat on Day 4 despite major calf injury

Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon produced one of the most sporting moments in Ashes history as he walked out to bat virtually on one leg during Day 4 of the ongoing Test at Lord's on Saturday, July 1.
Australia lost their ninth wicket for 264 and it seemed like that would be the end of their innings as Lyon had injured his right calf muscle in the field during England's first innings. However, the off-spinner walked out to bat and was met with a thunderous round of applause and a standing ovation from the Lord's crowd.
Nathan Lyon added 15 runs with Mitchell Starc for the final wicket, something which could be really crucial come the back end of England's chase. Fans on Twitter hailed Nathan Lyon for turning up with the bat despite having come to the ground in crutches.
Nathan Lyon might just have shifted the momentum in Australia's favor
Australia started Day 4 at 130/2 and with the lead already being 221 runs, it seemed they would just bat England out of the Test. However, the hosts seemed to have done their homework as they employed the short-ball ploy that had worked so well for the Aussies.
The plan began to pay off as Australia lost wickets at regular intervals. However, Lyon managed to the England players for that long in the field by walking out to bat despite being injured.
Even the fans in the crowd began to seem restless as Starc and Lyon couldn't run much because of the latter's injury. This might just have lifted the spirits of the Australians, who will be keen to come out all guns blazing after the Tea Break.
The target of 371 isn't beyond England's reach by any stretch of the imagination and that's why it promises to be an intriguing chase.