[Pictures] Ashes 2023: Meet James Anderson’s wife Daniella Lloyd

Legendary pacer James Anderson has been playing for England for over 20 years. The Lancashire-based cricketer lives with her wife Daniella Llyod and has two children – Ruby Luxe and Lola Rose born in January 2009 and December 2010, respectively.

For the unversed, the couple met for the first time at a nightclub in London in 2004. Daniella never knew Anderson before she found something special about him. They started dating and eventually tied the knot in 2006. The cricketer proposed to her lady love during a trip to South Africa before their wedding in Manchester.

For the uninitiated, Daniella was a model by profession, but she is now an “ex-model.” Her Instagram bio reads, “presenter, cricket and golf widow, mother of 2.”

The couple has a mutual interest in fashion. Anderson started his own fashion range: “The James Anderson Collection” in 2012. He also launched his own menswear brand in late October 2014 and a wristwatch in 2015.

How Daniella Lloyd helped James Anderson extend his career

In 2021, James Anderson credited his wife Daniella for helping him stretch his cricket career.

“There have been difficult moments and I think everyone goes through it playing professional sport - whether it loss of form or confidence or injuries. There are all sorts of things you have to deal with.”

He added:

"A big reason I'm still playing cricket is my wife. She wants me to keep playing, she encourages me to carry on. For me, it's about having a good support network - friends and family that you can rely on and lean on.”

It’s worth mentioning that Anderson needs just 25 wickets to complete 1,000 wickets in internationals. He is only behind spin legends Shane Warne (1001) and Muttiah Muralitharan (1347).

The speedster is currently playing in Ashes 2023. The 40-year-old has, so far, scalped just three wickets in two Tests. Mark Wood, who won Player of the Match, replaced him for the third Test at Headingley in Leeds, which England won by three wickets.

The fourth Ashes Test will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting July 19. Pat Cummins-led side currently lead the five-match series 2-1.

