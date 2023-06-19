Ashes 2023: "Something was bound to crop up" - Eoin Morgan on Moeen Ali's finger injury and breach of ICC Code of Conduct

Former England skipper Eoin Morgan feels off-spinner Moeen Ali's injury was to be expected since he hadn't bowled too much of late. Ali bowled just four overs on Day 3 of the first Ashes 2023 Test in Edgbaston due to a finger injury triggered by the formation of a blister.

The all-rounder was seen applying some sort of a spray late on Day 2 on that injured finger. The ICC then stepped in and found him guilty of level 1 offence according to the Code of Conduct. It was similar to a offence committed by India's Ravindra Jadeja during the Nagpur Test against Australia earlier this year.

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket after end of play on Day 3, here's what Eoin Morgan had to say about Moeen Ali's injury and him being docked 25% of his match fee by the ICC:

"I think he (Moeen) has bowled 26 overs the whole of the IPL [Indian Premier League] for the two months that he was away and then he bowled 29 overs yesterday. Something was bound to crop up. You can see a big gash across his finger.

"Obviously a precedent has been set before with Jadeja fined before on similar circumstances. I like the fact that something has happened quickly and before opinions are being formed and there's outside pressure."

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was also present in the discussion and weighed in on how slow the Edgbaston pitch has been. Looking at the amount of turn Moeen Ali generated, Ponting feels veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon will be even more dangerous in the final two days.

He added:

"I have never seen a dryer wicket in the UK and that's what everyone have been saying. Moeen is not someone you expect to spin big and he was getting big turn in the first innings.

"If you compare Lyon and Moeen with the revs that they put on the ball, you think Lyon has an advantage and extra overspin on the ball."

It's 60-40 in Australia's favor: Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan believes Australia have their noses in front after end of play on Day 3. The Aussies reduced England to 28/2 before rain stopped play and did not let the hosts play their usual free-flowing brand of cricket after conceding a lead of just seven runs.

Morgan feels Moeen Ali not being able to bowl in the fourth innings due to injury could hamper his side's chances.

"I feel the predictive models should be based around whether Moeen Ali is able to bowl in the final innings. I still feel it's 60-40 to Australia irrespective of the conditions and the wickets that fell later," Eoin Morgan said.

"I don't know how they (England) get through Australia's top-middle order with top 10 ranked players. They won't miss out twice on that flat batting pitch."

England will start Day 4 leading by 35 runs with both Joe Root and Ollie Pope yet to open their account in the second innings.

Poll : 0 votes