Ashes 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Ashes 2023 is all set to get underway. The legendary Australia-England rivalry will resume with the first Test, which will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham from Friday, June 16. The five-match series will conclude with the final Test at the Kennington Oval in London from July 27 to July 31.

Australia will go into the series on a high, having recently defeated India by 209 runs in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval. Putting in a clinical performance, the Aussies scored 469 in their first innings after being asked to bat first as Travis Head and Steve Smith scored contrasting centuries. Their bowlers also shone, restricting India to 296 and 234.

Australia might go into Ashes 2023 with a slight advantage, but Ben Stokes has made it clear that England will not deviate from their ‘Bazball’ philosophy. England have won 11 of 13 Tests under the Stokes-Brendon McCullum captain-coach combine. Whether their ultra-aggressive antics work against Australia remains to be seen.

Ashes 2023 telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of England vs Australia Ashes 2023 series will be available on Sony Sports Network. According to Sony Sports Network’s official Twitter handle, the matches will be live on Sony Sports 5. All five Tests will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Ashes 2023 live streaming in India

The live streaming of Ashes 2023 will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

Viewers will have to purchase a subscription to watch the matches. The subscription plans being offered by SonyLiv include ₹299 (monthly), ₹699 (six months), ₹999 (years), and ₹599 (yearly - mobile only).

Ashes 2023 schedule

Below is the schedule for the five-match England-Australia Test series.

June 16-Jun 20: 1st Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham

June 28-July 02: 2nd Test at Lord's, London

July 06-July 10: 3rd Test at Headingley, Leeds

July 19-July 23: 4th Test at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

July 27-July 31: 5th Test at Kennington Oval, London

Ashes 2023 squads (1st and 2nd Test)

England: Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope (vc), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Dan Lawrence, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Josh Tongue.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

