Ashes 2023: [Watch] James Anderson rattles Alex Carey with an absolute peach

Veteran England pacer James Anderson finally made an impact in the first Ashes 2023 Test in Edgbaston as he cleaned up Australia's Alex Carey with an absolute peach on Sunday, Day 3.

Carey seemed keen to be scoring at a brisk pace as he hit Anderson for two boundaries in the same over. However, the veteran pacer had the last laugh. He angled the ball in from round the wicket and Carey thought it would pitch and straighten.

Going for the check drive, Alex Carey left enough gap between his bat and pad and the ball jagged back to beat his defence and hit the stumps. The 31-year-old departed after scoring a well-made 66 runs off 99 balls.

James Anderson was pumped up and rightly so as he had gone for a few runs before the wicket. This was also his 1100th scalp in first-class cricket.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

#EnglandCricket | #Ashes Jimmy Anderson. GOAT.The King of Swing gets First Class wicket number! 🤯Alex Carey departs for 66. Jimmy Anderson. GOAT. 🐐 The King of Swing gets First Class wicket number 1️⃣1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣! 🤯 Alex Carey departs for 66.#EnglandCricket | #Ashes https://t.co/5oVD7jfKij

James Anderson's timely strike gives England hope

Australia began Day 3 at 311/5 and the way they started showed that the idea was clear - go for the shots if it was in their hitting area. Usman Khawaja continued on his marathon knock and Alex Carey began to accelerate from the other end.

James Anderson struck almost at the right time for England as it seemed like Carey and Khawaja could take Australia past England's first-innings score. But skipper Pat Cummins has also come out all guns blazing as Australia seem to have made their mind to go hard and score quick.

Having already scored more than fifty runs within the first hour of play, the visitors are arguably giving England a taste of their own Bazball ideology. Ben Stokes and Co. will need to come up with a better plan and find a way to pick up the remaining Australian wickets as soon as possible.

Ideally, the hosts would like to get at least a couple of wickets before the Lunch break on Day 3.

