[Watch] Stuart Broad pumped up after dismissing David Warner for the 16th time in 3rd Ashes Test

England pacer Stuart Broad continued his dominance over Australian opener David Warner, dismissing him once again for just four runs during the third Ashes 2023 Test at Headingley, Leeds, on Thursday.

Known to create that uncomfortable angle for left-handers from around the wicket, Broad got the ball to straighten from the corridor of uncertainty. Warner seemed a bit tentative in his back-and-across movement and pushed at the ball with hard hands.

The southpaw could only find a thick edge which flew to the left of Zak Crawley at third slip and the latter completed a brilliant catch. Stuart Broad was understandably ecstatic as he has now dismissed David Warner for a staggering 16th time in Test cricket.

Stuart Broad gives England just the start they needed

There has been a spring in the England players' steps ever since they took the field in the Headingley Test. It is understandable given that they have been pushed to a corner by the Aussies and need to bounce back in the series.

David Warner hasn't really got a big score so far in the series, but he had contributed with some vital cameos at the top that has helped other batters cash in on the platform.

England will be delighted that they struck in the very first over and Broad seems determined to get the crowd involved and make things as tough as possible for the visitors. Australia will believe that conditions would get easier to bat once the hardness of the new ball goes away.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow(wk), Ben Stokes(c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

