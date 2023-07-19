Ashes 2023 weather update: Manchester weather report for July 19-23 for 4th ENG vs AUS Test 

England will square off against Australia in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting from Wednesday, July 19. The first three Tests of the series have lived up to its billing and the fourth one has all the ingredients to be an exciting contest with the series in line.

The Aussies won the first two Tests comfortably to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. However, England made a comeback at Headingley in Leeds to pull one back and keep the series alive. The hosts chased down a record total to win the match by three wickets.

Pat Cummins and Co. will be desperate to bounce back and retain the Ashes. The Aussie skipper confirmed in the pre-match press conference that there will be two changes in the playing XI. Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green will slot into the playing XI in place of Scott Boland and off-spinner Todd Murphy.

Ben Stokes and Co., on the other hand, have made one solitary change to their line-up that won in Leeds. Senior fast bowler James Anderson, who had underwhelming outings in the first two Tests, returns to the playing XI in place of injured Ollie Robinson.

Manchester weather - Old Trafford weather for July 19-23 - Heavy rains predicted on Day 4 and 5

The first day of the match is set to be dry and bright, with plenty of sunlight around, with the maximum temperature touching the 18 degrees Celsius mark in Manchester. There is a chance of passing showers hitting the ground but it is unlikely to hurt game time.

Day 2 is set to be just as warm with the temperature rising up to 19 degrees Celsius. Some light showers in the morning could delay the start of play, but these should clear by early afternoon.

The third day also has chances of rain but Day 4 is likely to be worst affected by rain, according to BBC Weather. There is a chance of 70 per cent of precipitation throughout the day with a heavy breeze. It is likely to remain the same on the fifth and final day of the Test in Manchester.

All in all, rain gods are expected to waste a significant amount of game if one has to go by the weather forecast.