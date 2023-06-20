Ashes 2023: "What we are asked to do is entertain"- James Anderson claims England will continue to be aggressive on Day 5

Veteran England pacer James Anderson has claimed that the hosts will continue to push for the seven wickets they need to win the first Ashes 2023 Test in Edgbaston on Day 5, even if it means they have to risk losing.

Australia need 174 runs to win and one good partnership could suddenly put them in the driver's seat. However, Anderson believes England won't set defensive fields and that they will continue to attack to pick up those seven remaining scalps.

Speaking to BBC Sport ahead of Day 5, here's what James Anderson had to say about England's approach:

“I think we will still set attacking fields. We kept the fielders up. Even yesterday the field was up. We want those catchers in play if the chance comes. What we are asked to do is entertain and send people home happy, and we have done that for four days. Nobody will be more disappointed if we don't win. The process has not been worrying about the outcome. We are trying to do something special."

James Anderson gives update on Moeen Ali's injury

James Anderson is confident that Moeen Ali will bowl on Day 5 despite his finger injury. A blister on right index finger has given Ali problems in the Edgbaston Test as he hasn't been able to grip the ball well. However, Anderson feels the off-spinner will push himself for the team and deliver.

On this, the veteran pacer stated:

"I think he's sore but he'll bowl definitely. We have a 10-day break for it to recover and heal. We need a push from him to go through the pain barrier. We do need him and it is turning out there. I think he's sore but should be able to bowl."

If there are no further rain interruptions, play is set to resume at 2:15 PM local time (6:45 PM IST).

Poll : 0 votes