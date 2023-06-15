Ashes diaries: When an Indian prince smashed a hundred for England on Test debut 

The latest edition of the Ashes is all set to get underway on Friday, June 16, with the first Test of the five-match series between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Australia will go into the series on a high, having recently defeated India comprehensively in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval.

England know they have the challenge at hand, but the hosts would be confident of putting up a good show. After enduring a rough patch in Test cricket, they have revamped their fortunes, winning 11 out of 13 matches under the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum captain-coach regime.

The Ashes is steeped in history. Over the years, there have been innumerable memorable incidents that have captured the attention of fans. While the Ashes is primarily about the Australia vs England tussle, the legendary rivalry has an intriguing Indian connection as well.

KS Ranjitsinhji’s famous Test debut for England

KS Ranjitsinhji, an Indian prince after whom the country’s most prestigious domestic tournament is named (Ranji Trophy), made his Test debut for England against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester in July 1896. Ranjitsinhji thus became the first Indian to play Test cricket.

Even as Australia beat England by three wickets, it was a highly memorable Test debut for Ranjitsinhji. The batter scored 62 in the first innings and followed it up with 154 not out in the second, a knock that featured 23 fours. Ranjitsinhji became only the second batsman after WG Grace to score a hundred on Test debut for England.

Speaking of the match, England were made to follow-on, after being dismissed for 231 in their first innings in response to Australia’s 412. Ranjitsinhji’s second-innings heroics ensured England posted 305. Australia needed 125 to win the Test and got home by three wickets.

Ranjitsinhji’s career stats

Ranjitsinhji went on to play 15 Tests, scoring 989 runs at an average of 44.95, with two hundreds and six fifties. His last Test was against Australia in Manchester in July 1902. He was dismissed for 2 and 4.

ICC @ICC



• He played 15 Tests for England, and scored 989 runs at a fine 44.95.



• In 307 first-class games, he scored 24,692 at 56.37, including a top-score of 285*. #OnThisDay in 1872, KS Ranjitsinhji, widely regarded as one the sport's finest, was born.• He played 15 Tests for England, and scored 989 runs at a fine 44.95.• In 307 first-class games, he scored 24,692 at 56.37, including a top-score of 285*. #OnThisDay in 1872, KS Ranjitsinhji, widely regarded as one the sport's finest, was born.• He played 15 Tests for England, and scored 989 runs at a fine 44.95.• In 307 first-class games, he scored 24,692 at 56.37, including a top-score of 285*. https://t.co/JFIakVOxQB

The right-handed batter played 307 first-class matches, amassing 24692 runs at an average of 56.37, with 72 hundreds and 109 fifties.

Regarded as one of the finest batters of his generation, Ranjitsinhji also claimed 133 wickets at an average of 34.59, with four five-wicket hauls.

Poll : 0 votes