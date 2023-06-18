“Ashes hundred means so much to the players” – Kevin Pietersen on Usman Khawaja’s special celebration after a century in 2023 Ashes opener

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen lauded Australian opener Usman Khawaja for his century on Day 2 of the 2023 Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Saturday, June 17.

The 42-year-old said that an overseas century would give the senior batter ‘great relief’. Pietersen added that every player has to deliver away from home to be labelled a complete batter.

For the uninitiated, Khawaja was absolutely pumped up on completing his ton and even threw his bat in the air as he looked at the dressing room. It was his 10th century against England, but the first in England. The 36-year-old has, so far, scored Test tons in England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and UAE.

Watch the video below:

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket



Look at what it means! Usman Khawaja gets his first Test century in England!Look at what it means! Usman Khawaja gets his first Test century in England! 💯🙌Look at what it means! 😍🔥 https://t.co/ruKEwnj5yR

Speaking to Sky Sports, Kevin Pietersen said:

“Oh, you just saw that with the celebration. He wanted to show that celebration again and again because an Ashes hundred means so much to the players. You can see how much it meant to him as well.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator continued:

“It’s for all foreign players. When you travel abroad, you wanna pick up runs, and you wanna be, at the end of your career, known as a player who could score all around the world."

The former England batsman also added:

"To be that complete player, Australian, English, South African, Indian, West Indian player, whoever, you really wanna be known at the end of your career that you’ve done it in all conditions. For him, to tick the box here today in Birmingham is something that will give him great relief.”

“That partnership has got Australia to within” – Michael Atherton hails Usman Khawaja’s partnership with Alex Carey in 2023 Ashes opener

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 1st Test Match: Day Two

Former England captain Michael Atherton has lauded Usman Khawaja (126*) for building a crucial partnership with Alex Carey (52*) for the sixth wicket. The duo stitched an unbeaten 91-run partnership to rescue Australia from a precarious situation, at 220/5, on Day 2. The duo are the last recognized specialist batters in the batting unit.

The former England captain told Sky Sports:

“Setup for a fantastic Day 3. That innings from Khawaja and particularly, Carey tonight, that partnership has got Australia to within, not quite touching distance yet, one would assume [that] with the batting to come.”

Australia were 311/5 at stumps on Day 2, trailing by 82 runs against England. Usman Khawaja got a big reprieve in the 81st over when he was bowled by Stuart Broad but the delivery turned out to be a no-ball. Alex Carey too, had a slice of luck, being dropped by Jonny Bairstow, off the bowling of Joe Root.

Follow 2023 Ashes live score updates here.

Poll : 0 votes