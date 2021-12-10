"He came out with a positive mindset and looked confident and decisive" - Michael Hussey lauds Joe Root 

Former Aussie batter Michael Hussey has heaped praise on Joe Root for having a positive mindset and decisiveness, even after being dismissed for a duck in the first innings of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba.

After falling prey to a seaming delivery against Josh Hazelwood in the first innings, the English skipper was dismissed without troubling the score. However, during the second innings, the 30-year-old looked much like himself and tackled the Aussie attack with confidence.

Following the conclusion of Day 3 of the first Test, Michael Hussey reviewed the day at Cricbuzz Live. Hussey said:

"What I really liked was that after being dismissed for a duck in the first innings, sometimes you can come out and be a little tentative and unsure of yourself in the second innings. But there was no sign of that from Joe Root. He came out with a positive mindset and looked confident and decisive."

Hussey also highlighted how Root has taken his game to another level this year. While previously being criticized for not converting his starts into big innings, Root has certainly gone big in 2021, as per Hussey. While citing that the Yorkshireman still has a couple of opportunities to add to his six centuries this year, Hussey said:

"And I think the difference has been that, in the past, Root has been criticized for getting very good starts, scoring a lot of fifties but not converting those into hundreds like what we've seen with Virat Kohli or Kane Williamson or even a Steven Smith to that matter. But in the last four months, he's certainly converted and when he's converted he's gone big as well, scoring six Test centuries in a calendar year and he's eyeing on his seventh."

"What a way to start the series" - Mike Hussey wants the 'classic' Gabba Test to go down the wire

The unbeaten 159-stand between Dawid Malan and Joe Root has put the first Ashes test in an interesting state. England needed that after conceding a lead of 278 in the first innings. By diminishing Australia's lead to just 58 by the end of Day 3, the visitors did a brilliant job in the ongoing second innings.

Mr. Cricket divulged his hopes of witnessing a classic Gabba Test. He stated that he wants England to build up a bit of a lead in order to take the game to the wire. Hussey said:

"I want a classic Gabba Test match. I want to see it go down to the wire. That's what you want to see, you want to see players handle pressure. I know Australia will be thinking about rattling through England quickly. But I personally would love to see England build a bit of a lead and we can have a really close, tight Test at the Gabba. What a way to start the series."

The 46-year-old lauded the English side for fighting back in the third innings of the match. With Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler still to arrive at the crease, the visitors can set up an exciting Day 5, according to Mike Hussey. Hussey concluded:

"England have showed great quality to show a fightback at this stage. They also have some power hitting to come. They've got Stokes, Pope, Buttler and Woakes still to come. If they can happen to get a bit of a lead with Malan and Root at the crease, then they can really push the game forward later in the day and set up an exciting Day 5."

The duo of Dawid Malan and Joe Root dug deep and saw the visitors to safety on Day 3 when their backs were against the wall after losing both openers for not many runs. At the end of the day's play, England's score were at 220/2 in 70 overs, trailing by 58 runs.

