Ashes Squads 2021-22: Full list of Australia and England players

The 2021-22 edition of the Ashes is set to begin tomorrow, with Australia facing England at the Gabba in the first of five Tests. The series will mark the latest chapter in the heated rivalry between the two cricketing giants.

The last time the two teams met in the longest format was in England in 2019, when the series ended in a 2-2 draw. That series will be remembered for Steve Smith's stunning individual form and Ben Stokes' epic knock at Headingley.

The last time there was an Ashes series Down Under, Australia thrashed England 4-0, with their pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc running riot.

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



Who do you think will win this year? 🤔



#Australia #England #AUSvENG Here is how Australia and England have performed in the history of the Ashes 🇦🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Who do you think will win this year? 🤔 Here is how Australia and England have performed in the history of the Ashes 🇦🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Who do you think will win this year? 🤔#Australia #England #AUSvENG https://t.co/5viyVFntq5

The Ashes will be Australia's first Test outing since they hosted India in a series that ended in January this year. England's last Test series was also against India at home in August-September.

The hosts have named a 15-man squad for the first two matches of the series, while England have announced a 19-man contingent.

Australia had to make a late change after Tim Paine gave up the captaincy and took an indefinite break from cricket, with Alex Carey replacing him in the squad. Pat Cummins is set to lead them.

England, while without Jofra Archer, will be boosted by the return of Ben Stokes.

Here are the full squads:

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

England: Joe Root (c), Jos Buttler (wk, vc), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Ashes 2021-22: Australia, England name teams for Gabba Test

Australia have named their playing XI for the opening Test of the Ashes, while England have named a 12-man squad.

Australia playing XI for Gabba Test: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England 12-man squad for Gabba Test: Joe Root (c), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



Who do you think will miss out in the playing XI? 🤔



#Australia #England #AUSvENG England have named a 12-man squad for the first Test against Australia.Who do you think will miss out in the playing XI? 🤔 England have named a 12-man squad for the first Test against Australia.Who do you think will miss out in the playing XI? 🤔#Australia #England #AUSvENG https://t.co/Oz2wchyDZi

Also Read Article Continues below

England have notably left out James Anderson and Jonny Bairstow from their squad for the opening Test.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar