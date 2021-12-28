"DO NOT GO TO THE NETS" - Kevin Pietersen continues to blame England's system after horror show at MCG

Ex-England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has refused to blame the players for their abject showing in the third Test of the Ashes in Melbourne. The veteran, who earlier called England's county cricket 'flawed,' has once again lashed out against the system employed by the team.

Following a humiliating loss against arch-rivals Australia on Tuesday, many cricketing pundits and former cricketers have criticized the English team. Pietersen took to his Twitter and implored the struggling Poms to get away from cricket ahead of the fourth Test. He wrote:

"And still NOT blaming the players. It's the system. And, I've been on two 5-0 defeats and they're horrendous for all! My advice - DO NOT GO TO THE NETS! Get away from cricket & turn up the day of the next game."

Pietersen, a veteran of two England sides to have suffered 5-0 defeats Down Under, advised Joe Root and Co. to refrain from going to the nets and to 'get away' from cricket. Another of Pietersen's tweets read:

"If you thought that this Ashes trip for the England players was going to be anything less than a shambles, you’ve missed the lead-up and you didn’t watch the tour of India! Lead up – quarantine and COVID off-field issues a nightmare! India – batters can’t bat!"

Prior to the commencement of the Ashes tour, England was hit by a wave of COVID-19. Due to this, the visiting side had a rather chaotic preparation for the coveted series.

"It is embarrassing - there was no fight" - Steve Harmison feels England has left 'careers on the line'

Australia v England - 3rd Test: Day 2

Former English pacer Steve Harmison has stated that England's embarrassing Ashes defeat will lead to a big inquest with 'careers on the line'.

The visitors handed an unassailable 3-0 to the hosts, on the back of a mortifying morning session on Day 3. While speaking on BT Sport, Harmison deemed the Melbourne debacle as 'embarrassing'. He lamented:

"It is embarrassing - there was no fight. You can say Australia have bowled well, which they have done - they have been magnificent, as painful as it is for an Englishman to say. But to lose by an innings when a team only gets 267 runs tells you everything about where this series has been. There is going to be a big inquest. There are going to be people's careers on the line."

The fourth and penultimate Test of the five-match series will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 4. While the hosts will look to whitewash England and lift the coveted urn, the visitors will have nothing but pride to play for.

