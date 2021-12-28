"Once Rahul and Rahane got out, then it was bound to be difficult for the rest of the batters" -Ashish Nehra on India's dramatic collapse on Day 2 

Ashish Nehra feels it was difficult for the Indian lower-order to cope after the dismissals of the overnight pair in the first test against South Africa. KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane could only add a few more runs to their tally before being dismissed in the first session on Day 2.

BCCI @BCCI



started well with the ball, managing to dismiss Elgar within the first over of South Africa's innings.



Scorecard - #SAvIND That will be Lunch on Day 3 of the 1st Test. #TeamIndia started well with the ball, managing to dismiss Elgar within the first over of South Africa's innings.Scorecard - bcci.tv/events/48/indi… That will be Lunch on Day 3 of the 1st Test.#TeamIndia started well with the ball, managing to dismiss Elgar within the first over of South Africa's innings.Scorecard - bcci.tv/events/48/indi… #SAvIND https://t.co/NItFBnsOJg

India lost their last 7 wickets for just 49 runs and were bowled out for 327 in the first innings. Nehra noted that Rahul might be disappointed with his dismissal, while Rahane was set up beautifully.

Once they were back in the pavilion, he felt that it was a tall ask for the remaining batters to score runs easily. While speaking on Cricbuzz, Nehra said:

"KL Rahul must be disappointed with how he lost his wicket. He had barely attempted a pull shot on Day 1. He had left most of the short stuff alone. Even today, it was not as if he attempted a full-fledged hook shot, he just wanted to give the ball direction."

Nehra added:

"The bowlers did not give Rahane much room prior to his dismissal. When room was offered, he was tempted to go for the shot and was undone by the extra bounce. Once Rahul and Rahane got out, then it was bound to be difficult for the rest of the batters."

Nehra added that the first half hour of the day's play was crucial. The former bowler reckoned that it was difficult for a batter to settle in on this surface, especially so early in the day. He added:

"The first 30-45 minutes of the day are always important in a day's play. But the manner in which the pitch behaved and the batsmen on the crease were Rahul and Rahane, it became more important. If the settled players are having difficulty, imagine what the new batter must feel."

Lungi Ngidi picked up six wickets while Kagiso Rabada found his rhythm to dismiss three batsmen. Debutant Marco Jansen picked up his maiden wicket to close out the Indian innings.

India are far ahead in this game: Nehra

Despite the collapse, Nehra placed India as heavy favourites. The 42-year-old feels that 327 is a competitive total on this surface. He also added South Africa will have to be at their best to match India's first innings score. Nehra reasoned:

"I'd not say from any angle that India are lagging behind. India are far ahead in this game. South Africa will have to bat brilliantly to make their case. Indian bowlers will have to bowl around the 4-5 metre mark to make the batter unsure. I was surprised Kohli started with Siraj, I'd have gone with Shami."

Also Read Article Continues below

India have begun on a bright note with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami have both picked up a wicket each to push back South Africa to 25-2 in the second session.

Edited by Diptanil Roy