Ashley Giles credits IPL for England's ranked number 1 in both ODIs and T20Is

ECB managing director Ashley Giles feels that the participation of England players in the IPL has helped the team rise to the top of the world rankings in white-ball cricket.

The ultra-aggressive approach of England, who are ranked number one in both ODIs and T20Is, under the leadership of Eoin Morgan helped them win the 2019 ODI World Cup on home soil.

Talking on Sky Sports' 'The Hussain and Key Cricket Show', Ashley Giles said:

"Years ago, we found it very difficult for players to get into the IPL to experience that tournament. Now all of our players are in high demand, and it's probably the big reason why we are number one in world in both white-ball formats.

There was a time when England's centrally contracted players were not allowed to turn out in India's lucrative T20 league. But that stance has changed over the last few years.

The likes of England captain Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer, Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali are all key players for various IPL teams.

In fact, about 12-16 English internationals will be part of IPL 2021, which is scheduled to begin on April 9th. Ashley Giles said that players are given a free hand to decide whether to take part in the tournament.

"In my briefings with the players, I have encouraged players to think very carefully about what their programmes are. I have not directed them. We aren't forcing their way. The IPL isn't going anywhere. It has extreme benefits to us. From this group here, I think, we have 12 of the 16 players going to the IPL."

Agreed for players to go to the IPL, Test series vs New Zealand was arranged late: Ashley Giles

England are scheduled to host New Zealand for a two-match Test series starting 2nd June. But with the IPL final being played on 30th May, some English players may miss the first Test if their respective franchises reach the last match of the tournament.

Explaining the rationale behind allowing players to skip national duties and play in the IPL, Ashley Giles admitted that New Zealand Tests weren't part of the original schedule. So the players participating in the IPL will not be called back home for the Tests.

"Those two Test matches were arranged late; they didn't form part of the original schedule. We had agreed with the players and with the IPL franchises that they would be available right through the tournament, and if they got to the later stages, they would be able to participate. We haven't reneged on that, and I don't think we shoud," concluded Ashley Giles.

The first Test between England and New Zealand starts at the Lord's on 2nd June.