Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer guide India to tense win over Bangladesh in Dhaka as Mehidy five-fer goes in vain 

Ravichandran Ashwin (42*) and Shreyas Iyer (29*) added an unbroken 71 runs for the eighth wicket as India beat Bangladesh by three wickets in Dhaka on Sunday, December 25 to clinch the two-match Test series 2-0.

Chasing 145, India resumed Day 4 on 45/4. They quickly slipped to 74/7, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz completing a five-fer, as Bangladesh harbored hopes of a historic triumph. Ashwin and Shreyas, though, ensured India did not end a disappointing 2022 on an embarrassing note.

Ashwin could have been dismissed for 1 as his attempt to defend Mehidy ended up as an inside edge to short leg. However, Mominul Haque, who took a good catch to dismiss Virat Kohli on Day 3, could not hold on to a much simpler chance offered by Ashwin.

Shreyas and Ashwin then thwarted Bangladesh by adding some precious runs under pressure. Shreyas, who was patient early on, turned on the heat in the 41st over of the innings. After an inside-out four off Shakib Al Hasan, he then pulled a short ball over midwicket for the second boundary of the over.

In the next over bowled by Mehidy, Shreyas smashed another short one through cover for four. Ashwin joined in by clipping a poor delivery from Khaled Ahmed down leg for four. There was some luck for the batter as well in the same over. Ahmed induced an edge with a length delivery outside off. However, the ball evaded gully and raced to the boundary.

With the Shreyas-Ashwin partnership putting India in control of the chase, Shakib brought back Mehidy as the last throw of the dice. However, Ashwin welcomed him with a one-handed six over deep midwicket.

In the same over, he lofted the off-spinner over wide mid-off for another boundary. With four needed, Ashwin finished off the Test in style, whacking a shortish delivery past midwicket.

Mehidy gives Bangladesh hope of creating history before Ashwin-Shreyas stand

In an action-packed first session on Day 4, Jaydev Unadkat survived a close lbw shout against Mehidy. Bangladesh went for a review, but the Indian nightwatchman survived on umpire’s call as the ball was clipping leg stump. Unadkat slog-swept the next ball over midwicket for a maximum.

The nightwatchman, however, did not survive for long. Unadkat was struck on the back foot by a delivery from Shakib that came in with the arm and was trapped plumb in front for 13. Mehidy then got the massive scalp of Rishabh Pant for 9 to put Bangladesh in command. The left-hander was also struck on the back foot by a flat delivery and was caught in front of the stumps.

India’s hopes rested firmly on Axar Patel, who was unbeaten on a determined 26 overnight. However, he too perished after adding eight runs to his score. The left-hander tried to flick a length ball from Mehidy, but missed the delivery, which hit the pads and deflected onto the wickets.

Axar’s scalp was Mehidy’s fifth of the innings as India seemed to be slipping towards a historic low in their last match of 2022. However, Ashwin and Shreyas showed great maturity and took India past the finish line rather comfortably in the end.

