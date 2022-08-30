Asia Cup 2022: "Afghanistan will become the 1st team to qualify for the Super 4" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for their clash vs Bangladesh

Aakash Chopra believes Afghanistan will beat Bangladesh in their second match of the Asia Cup 2022 and become the first team to qualify for the Super 4 stage.

Mohammad Nabi and Co. will lock horns with Shakib Al Hasan's side in Sharjah on Tuesday (August 30). While Afghanistan head into the game after a thumping win against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will be playing their first match of the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted an Afghanistan win, saying:

"I am saying Afghanistan to win. With this win, Afghanistan will become the first team to qualify for the Super 4, and the Bangladesh versus Sri Lanka match will become a knockout."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Sri Lanka will also be hoping that the Tigers are handed a defeat. He reasoned:

"Sri Lanka won't mind because their qualification chances are only there if Bangladesh loses here, otherwise their net run is so bad that they won't qualify even if they beat Bangladesh."

Chopra expects Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi to shine with the ball for Afghanistan, elaborating:

"I am saying the Afghanistan spinners - which includes Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi - will pick up five or more wickets. They picked up four wickets in the last match as well, although Rashid was wicketless."

While Rashid failed to pick up a wicket against Sri Lanka, Mujeeb and Nabi accounted for two dismissals apiece. The Sharjah pitch is more likely to assist the spin trio than the slightly green surface they played on in Dubai.

"Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim will together score more than 40 runs" - Aakash Chopra

Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim are two of Bangladesh's most experienced players.

Chopra expects Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim to make decent contributions with the bat for Bangladesh. He explained:

"Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim will together score more than 40 runs. They might make more than 60 runs also. Both will play in the top order, you will see them batting in the top four, one a left-hander and the other a right-hander, and this team will depend a lot on them because Liton Das is not there."

Md Asiqul Islam 🇧🇩



Last year, this wicket-keeper batsman announced that he will no longer keep wickets in T20 cricket.

@mushfiqur15 @Sah75official

Mushfiqur Rahim will keep wicket in the Asia Cup at the request of Tiger captain Shakib Al Hasan. Last year, this wicket-keeper batsman announced that he will no longer keep wickets in T20 cricket.

Chopra reckons a few maximums will be struck in Tuesday's game, irrespective of the type of surface. The former India batter said:

"I feel eight or more sixes will be hit in this match, which means I am expecting sixes whether the pitch turns or if it is flat."

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai struck a total of five sixes in their Asia Cup opener against Sri Lanka. The shorter boundaries in Sharjah will encourage batters from both sides to strike a few lusty blows.

