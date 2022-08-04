Asia Cup 2022: "Can there be a place for him in the playing XI?" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer

Aakash Chopra has questioned whether Shreyas Iyer can get a place in India's playing XI at the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

The premier continental tournament will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11. Team India will be looking to utilize the tournament to finalize their squad for the T20 World Cup later this year.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on some of the selection headaches for Team India. He said the following about Shreyas:

"Will Shreyas Iyer be a part of this team? Shreyas Iyer is not going to Zimbabwe, which means he will be a part of this team. But can there be a place for him in the playing XI?"

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper had an excellent T20I series against Sri Lanka earlier this year. However, he has been found slightly wanting in IPL 2022 and the T20I games post that series, with his problems against the short ball coming to the fore and thereby raising questions about his place in the side.

"Will Dinesh Karthik continue as a finisher?" - Aakash Chopra

Dinesh Karthik has had mixed results as a finisher for Team India

Aakash Chopra is also slightly skeptical about Dinesh Karthik continuing to be a part of the Indian XI. He observed:

"An even bigger question will be - Will Dinesh Karthik continue as a finisher or will Rishabh Pant play and Karthik will be left out? You might be thinking why am I talking about that."

Chopra pointed out that Team India already have established players for the top seven batting positions. The reputed commentator explained:

"I will tell you why - because hypothetically Rohit and Rahul, then Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and four bowlers. How will you play Dinesh Karthik?"

Chopra concluded by raising doubts about both Rishabh Pant and Karthik being part of the playing XI. He elaborated:

"So that is my big question that all our dress rehearsals for Dinesh Karthik have been done as a finisher but who will go out if you want to play him as a finisher - Rohit, Rahul, Virat, SKY, Hardik and sixth is Pant. Can Pant and Dinesh Karthik play together, you will come to know in this tournament what the team is thinking."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Kris Srikkanth said, "Dinesh Karthik is giving final touches in the innings. A guy who can take the match from 8th or 9th over and finish it can be called a finisher. Hardik, Pant are finishers. Rohit Sharma can open and play till the 17th over is also a finisher". (On Fancode). Kris Srikkanth said, "Dinesh Karthik is giving final touches in the innings. A guy who can take the match from 8th or 9th over and finish it can be called a finisher. Hardik, Pant are finishers. Rohit Sharma can open and play till the 17th over is also a finisher". (On Fancode).

It will certainly be tough for Team India to accommodate both Pant and Karthik in the XI. The former is likely to be preferred, considering that he provides a much-needed left-handed option and can also play at any position in the batting order.

