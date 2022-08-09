Asia Cup 2022: “Our King is back”- Fans excited to watch Virat Kohli play his 100th T20I against Pakistan as India names 15-member squad

Senior Indian cricketer Virat Kohli returned to the international fold as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday (August 8) released a 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in Dubai.

Kohli is making a comeback after being rested for the recently concluded India tour of West Indies and the forthcoming Zimbabwe tour.

The 33-year-old batter returns to the squad having last featured during India's tour of England. He will be key to the Men in Blue's success in the tournament as India look to defend the title in their quest for an eighth Asia Cup title.

Fans are waiting with bated breath to watch Virat Kohli in action as soon as possible. They were quick to welcome him back to the national side. Here are some of the reactions:

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



He is All set to play his 100th T20I match against PAK on 28th August Virat Kohli returns in India Squad!He is All set to play his 100th T20I match against PAK on 28th August Virat Kohli returns in India Squad!He is All set to play his 100th T20I match against PAK on 28th August 💙 https://t.co/TQcM9dD9pD

Sakthi Suriya 🔥🥊 @TheSakthiRowdy The return of the real king Virat Kohli we all knew since 2010 to 2019 🥳 @Bharath__b ManifestingThe return of the real king Virat Kohli we all knew since 2010 to 2019 @Bharath__b Manifesting ✨ The return of the real king Virat Kohli we all knew since 2010 to 2019 🔥🥳 https://t.co/SRreiBad5l

Royal Mahesh @royalmaheshh Kya Kohli Asia Cup me bhi apna 2019 se pahle wala jalwa bikher payenge ... Kya Kohli Asia Cup me bhi apna 2019 se pahle wala jalwa bikher payenge ...

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets Asia Cup has been announced.



VK and DK all set to fight for the Continental title!



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #AsiaCup2022 The Indian squad for theAsia Cup has been announced.VK and DK all set to fight for the Continental title! The Indian squad for the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ Asia Cup has been announced. 👊VK and DK all set to fight for the Continental title! 🙌#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/uZaIqIhUyf

All eyes on Virat Kohli in Asia Cup

Kohli will be the center of attention during the Asia Cup. A break from international cricket might bring out the best in him.

The senior Indian batter has recently come under fire for his poor form over the last few months. He had a below-par performance on the England tour. He managed only 12 runs across two T20I innings and 33 runs in a couple of ODIs.

The Asia Cup 2022 will be a stepping stone for Virat Kohli and Team India as they prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October- November. India will kick start their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

Interestingly, Kohli has a good track record against Pakistan. He has scored 311 runs in T20Is at an average of 77.75 and 536 runs in ODI at 48.73. Thus, he will be looking to give India a great start in the high-voltage encounter later this month.

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia



Catch Kohli in action as in the upcoming



Starts Aug 27 | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar Think records, think #ViratKohli CatchKohli in action as #TeamIndia will look to defend their titlein the upcoming #AsiaCup 2022.Starts Aug 27 | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar Think records, think #ViratKohli! 😉Catch 👑 Kohli in action as #TeamIndia will look to defend their title 🏆 in the upcoming #AsiaCup 2022.Starts Aug 27 | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar https://t.co/wS8mnrQyG4

India squad for the Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar.

