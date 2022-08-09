Asia Cup 2022: “Our King is back”- Fans excited to watch Virat Kohli play his 100th T20I against Pakistan as India names 15-member squad

Senior Indian cricketer Virat Kohli returned to the international fold as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday (August 8) released a 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in Dubai.
Kohli is making a comeback after being rested for the recently concluded India tour of West Indies and the forthcoming Zimbabwe tour.
The 33-year-old batter returns to the squad having last featured during India's tour of England. He will be key to the Men in Blue's success in the tournament as India look to defend the title in their quest for an eighth Asia Cup title.
Fans are waiting with bated breath to watch Virat Kohli in action as soon as possible. They were quick to welcome him back to the national side. Here are some of the reactions:
All eyes on Virat Kohli in Asia Cup
Kohli will be the center of attention during the Asia Cup. A break from international cricket might bring out the best in him.
The senior Indian batter has recently come under fire for his poor form over the last few months. He had a below-par performance on the England tour. He managed only 12 runs across two T20I innings and 33 runs in a couple of ODIs.
The Asia Cup 2022 will be a stepping stone for Virat Kohli and Team India as they prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October- November. India will kick start their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.
Interestingly, Kohli has a good track record against Pakistan. He has scored 311 runs in T20Is at an average of 77.75 and 536 runs in ODI at 48.73. Thus, he will be looking to give India a great start in the high-voltage encounter later this month.
India squad for the Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.
Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar.
