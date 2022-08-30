Asia Cup 2022: Fitness freak Virat Kohli sweats it out at the gym ahead of the match against Hong Kong

Senior Indian batter Virat Kohli, who impressed fans with a crucial 35-run knock against arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane clash on Sunday (August 28), has been spending quality time at the gym working on his fitness.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram account, the Delhi cricketer could be seen lifting weights to keep himself in the best shape possible. Here are the pictures:

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star emerged as the joint top-scorer for India alongside Ravindra Jadeja with 34-ball 35 at the Dubai International Stadium against Pakistan as India won the match by five wickets.

Kohli will next be seen against Hong Kong on Wednesday (August 31) and will be looking to boost his confidence with a big knock.

Kohli wants to win the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup for India

The right-handed batter has said he wants to win the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup for India. He is a vital cog for the Indian team at the top of the order.

Speaking to Star Sports, he said:

"My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup, and for that, I am ready to do anything for the team."

The knock of 35 came as a confidence booster for Kohli who was making a comeback to the Indian cricket team following a five-week-long break.

Earlier, the former Indian skipper had failed to cross the 20-run mark during the white-ball matches against England in July.

Kohli will look to go from strength to strength in the Asia Cup in the build-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

Fans will be waiting with bated breath to watch him play a big knock against a relatively weaker side like Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will be looking to add another Asia Cup title to their trophy cabinet. The Men in Blue are the most successful team in the tournament, with seven trophies to their name. India won the last two editions of the Asia Cup in T20I (2016) and ODI (2018) formats.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you expecting a big knock from Virat Kohli against Hong Kong? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury