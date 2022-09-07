Asia Cup 2022: "Haven't seen many people like that in their early days" - Rohit Sharma impressed with Arshdeep Singh's performance

Despite Team India losing two games in a row in the ongoing Asia cup, captain Rohit Sharma has been highly impressed with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. The youngster has executed his skills brilliantly so far, especially at the death.

In both games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, India had just seven runs to defend off the last over. However, Arshdeep unleashed a flurry of yorkers with a few change-ups and almost won the game for India on both occasions.

Speaking to reporters after India's loss to Sri Lanka, here's what Rohit Sharma had to say about Arshdeep Singh's growing confidence:

"He (Arshdeep) is a confident guy and that's why he is here, ahead of a lot of people who are back home. He is very clear in his mind and is a confident lad. I haven't seen many people like that in their early days when they're playing for India."

Sharma went on to add:

"He's is hungry for the team's success. As a captain and even Rahul Bhai (coach) will tell you how happy we are with the way he approaches his game."

Rohit Sharma opens up on Arshdeep Singh's drop against Pakistan

Arshdeep Singh was targeted on social media as he put down an absolute sitter which could have helped India beat Pakistan on Sunday, September 4. Many fans even used derogatory terms towards the youngster on social media after the Men in Blue lost a close encounter against their arch-rivals.

However, Rohit Sharma and his men have backed Arshdeep and voiced their support for the player. The Indian captain spoke about how the left-armer was even more motivated to deliver the final over against Pakistan after that dropped catch. He stated:

"Yes, he was himself disappointed because it was a catch that could have been taken. When you saw him bowl that last over, nailed that yorker pretty well and got Asif Ali out. That shows if he was down and out, the execution doesn't happen."

Sharma added:

"He just ran to his place and took the ball because he wanted that over to be bowled by him."

Team India will be knocked out of the Asia Cup if Afghanistan lose to Pakistan on Wednesday (September 7).

