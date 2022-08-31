Asia Cup 2022 - "He will score his 71st century" - Maheesh Theekshana predicts Virat Kohli will hit a ton in India's match against Hong Kong

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana believes that Virat Kohli will end his century drought in India's upcoming Asia Cup 2022 fixture against Hong Kong on Wednesday, August 31 in Dubai.

During an interview with News 21 Sports, Theekshana stated that he wants Sri Lanka and India to feature in the final of the ongoing continental tournament. He also mentioned that the wants to claim Kohli's wicket in the summit clash.

"I want to play the Asia Cup final against India and get Virat Kohli out. He is an absolutely brilliant player. The last game he played was his 100th T20I. I think he will score his 71st century in the upcoming game against Hong Kong," the Sri Lankan cricketer said.

Kohli has gone over 1000 days without scoring a century in international cricket. The seasoned campaigner's last triple-digit score came on November 23 in 2019 in a Test match against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Theekshana is part of Sri Lanka's squad for the Asia Cup 2022. The off-spinner conceded 35 runs from his full quota of four overs and failed to pick up a single wicket in the team's opening fixture against Afghanistan.

"Asked me to just keep things simple" - Maheesh Theekshana on playing under MS Dhoni in IPL 2022

Maheesh Theekshana made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) earlier this year. The talented youngster revealed that he relished the experience of sharing the dressing room with the likes of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

He highlighted how skipper Dhoni gave him complete freedom, allowing him to play the way he wanted to. The crafty spinner added that the former India captain had just asked him to keep things simple during the season. The mystery spinner said:

"It was a really good experience for me. This was my first time playing in the IPL and I am really grateful to have played with MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and other guys from CSK. Dhoni asked me to just keep things simple. He doesn't want to be the guy who changes everything."

The Sri Lankan bowler was impressive during the latest edition of the cash-rich league. He picked up 12 wickets from his nine appearances and had a fantastic economy rate of 7.45 to his name.

