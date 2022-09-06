Asia Cup 2022: "I think there will be one change, they might bring in a finisher" - Virender Sehwag expects to see Dinesh Karthik back in the playing XI against Sri Lanka

Former opening batter Virender Sehwag feels that Team India should consider bringing Dinesh Karthik back into the playing XI for their upcoming clash against Sri Lanka. The veteran wicket-keeper batter was dropped after India's group stage encounter against Hong Kong on August 31.

The Tamil Nadu-born player has been given the role of the finisher in the side after flourishing in the same capacity in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Scoring 330 runs at a strike rate of 183.33 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) enabled him to make a comeback for the national team.

After breaking into the senior squad after a lengthy gap, Karthik settled in quickly and delivered. However, the return of KL Rahul and other factors have prompted a change in the team combination.

Opining that Karthik should play atleast till the 2022 T20 World Cup as the leading finisher, Sehwag said on Cricbuzz:

"I think there will be one change, they might bring in a finisher. If you have brought in Dinesh Karthik at the age of 37 and given him the job of a finisher, then he should play till the World Cup.

"Now if the team wants to see a left-right combination or something else, then they have to explore some other options. Ishan Kishan is there on the sidelines, bring him in if required."

The Men in Blue missed the services of a finisher during their five-wicket loss against Pakistan on September 4. With Virat Kohli and Deepak Hooda left to tackle the final overs, India could only score 48 runs in the last five overs.

Claiming that he wants to see India's first-choice batting order as the World Cup nears, Sehwag added:

"If they have a playing XI in mind for the World Cup, then I wish to see that. There are a couple of bowlers who are out injured, but the batting is intact. I wish to see who the top six batters are. Identify them and give them a solid run till the World Cup."

India have locked in a majority of the positions in the playing XI, however, untimely injuries are hampering the team's attempt to play their strongest team consistently.

"Rishabh Pant is always a better option than Dinesh Karthik" - Ajay Jadeja

The wicket-keeping batter conundrum continues for Team India with Ravindra Jadeja's injury complicating things further. The all-rounder's serious knee injury means that Rishabh Pant is now the only left-handed batter in the team, which might incline the management to play him ahead of his senior.

Expecting a change in the Indian playing XI, Jadeja said:

"I think Hooda will be replaced by Axar Patel. You have Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli as the top order, if they fire, you would not even need a finisher. When they get out, that's when a finisher is needed. For me, Rishabh Pant is always a better option than Dinesh Karthik."

