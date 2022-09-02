Asia Cup 2022: "If you look at the last 6 months, we're not being competitive" - Shakib Al Hasan opens up after crashing out

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was extremely disappointed after crashing out of the Asia Cup 2022 following a close defeat to Sri Lanka in Dubai on Thursday, September 1.

The Bangla Tigers failed to defend 183, conceding 25 runs in the final two overs to bow out of the continental tournament. Sri Lanka banked on crucial contributions from Dasun Shanaka (45 off 33), Chamika Karunaratne (16 off 10), and Asitha Fernando (10* off three) to chase down the total with two wickets and four balls to spare.

Reflecting on the defeat, Shakib stressed that Bangladesh need to work extremely hard ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the skipper stated:

"If you look at our last six months, we're not being competitive, World Cup will be a different challenge, we need to work on a lot of areas if we have to do well."

Shakib also highlighted concerns regarding Bangladesh's bowling in the death overs. He stated in this regard:

"Death bowling we're looking to improve, that part we missed out and cost us the game. In the last two overs, they were eight down and needed 18 runs and they got it with five balls to spare, that shows we're poor at the death, we're good in the middle overs."

"We needed to execute our plans" - Shakib Al Hasan on what went wrong for Bangladesh

Shakib credited the Sri Lankan batters, who flourished under pressure to take their team to the Super 4 stage. However, the veteran all-rounder highlighted that Bangladesh should have defended their total. Shakib added:

"Lots of credit to Sri Lanka, Kusal played a tremendous knock and Shanaka supported well. We wanted to pick wickets, fast bowlers were getting it, trying to put pressure, having said that, we needed to execute our plans and should've defended 180."

Following the win, Sri Lanka followed Afghanistan to the Super 4 stage from Group B. On the other hand, India have already progressed to the next round from Group A. The winner of the last group clash between Pakistan and Hong Kong will join the Men in Blue in the Super 4 stage.

