Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan date, timings & full list of players

India and Pakistan will clash horns in their Asia Cup 2022 opener on Sunday, August 28, in Dubai. Pakistan notably defeated the Men in Blue by 10 wickets at this very venue in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

This time, Team India will be under a new captain in Rohit Sharma and have been playing an exciting brand of cricket lately. It will be interesting to see whether these two factors will help them avenge last year's comprehensive defeat.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be confident after their thumping win over their arch-rivals in their previous encounter. However, one of their main weapons in Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury. It will be interesting to see if Afridi's absence gives Sharma's men an edge.

The Men in Blue, meanwhile, will miss the services of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah and T20 specialist Harshal Patel due to injuries.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup - Match Date, Timings & Live streaming details

India and Pakistan will go head-to-head at the Dubai International Stadium on August 28. The Asia Cup 2022 match will begin at 6:00 PM Local Time, 7:30 PM IST.

For fans in India, the game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and the Star Sports Network will be the official broadcaster on television.

Pakistan fans can watch the tournament on PTV and Ten Sports as they will be the official broadcasters in their country.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup - Squads & Players List

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan.

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

