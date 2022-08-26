IND vs PAK 2022: “I think we won’t be missing anybody”- Dilip Vengsarkar backs Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan to deliver in Asia Cup

Ahead of the Asia Cup opener, former Indian captain, Dilip Vengsarkar feels that the Men in Blue have discovered plenty of bowling options in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Thus, India won’t be missing any player like pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is currently undergoing rehab at NCA due to a back injury.

In his absence, he backed raw talents Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan to deliver in the Asia Cup.

Speaking to Gulf News, Vengsarkar said:

“I would say that India has fantastic bench strength because if you see at IPL, they have discovered a lot of pace bowlers. There are plenty of options now as far as fast bowling and good spinners are concerned. I think we won’t be missing anybody [like Jasprit Bumrah] for that matter.”

He added:

“[Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh] They have tremendous potential because if you see the way they bowled in high-pressure IPL games. I think they were outstanding. I am glad that they have been included in the squad and I am sure that they will deliver.”

Arshdeep Singh has scalped nine wickets in six T20Is for India at an impressive economy of 6.33 since his debut against England in July. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan has managed to pick up 11 wickets in 13 matches.

BCCI @BCCI squad for Asia Cup 2022 - Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. #TeamIndia squad for Asia Cup 2022 - Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. 🚨#TeamIndia squad for Asia Cup 2022 - Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

“One of the best players in world cricket”- Vengsarkar wants Kohli to deliver in Asia Cup

The former Indian cricketer further lauded Virat Kohli, but he feels that his lean patch has stretched for too long since IPL 2022. He wants him to deliver in the tournament.

“Virat Kohli is one of the best players in world cricket and I am his huge fan. Unfortunately, he hasn’t scored runs since the last IPL and has failed miserably. I think his lean patch is going far too long.”

Vengsarkar feels that in-form Hardik Pandya will play a pivotal role in the 2022 Asia Cup. The Gujarat Titans captain has performed consistently with the bat and ball since IPL 2022, where he guided GT to the IPL trophy in their maiden season.

“Batting is always a strong point as far as India is concerned. We have got a very balanced team with Hardik Pandya coming in. He’s a great allrounder and in fantastic form. So, we hope he does well in the tournament.”

Rohit Sharma and Company will play arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage match on August 28 in Dubai.

