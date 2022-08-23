[WATCH] “No hurdle big enough”- Jasprit Bumrah undergoes speedy recovery at NCA after missing out on Asia Cup 2022 due to injury

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a back injury, is undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The right-arm quick took to social media to share a video where he was seen on the path to recovery.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Bumrah wrote:

“No hurdle big enough.”

Bumrah was rested for the recently concluded white-ball tour of West Indies and Zimbabwe. He last played for the Men in Blue during the England tour.

Earlier this month, he experienced back spasms and traveled to the NCA, where he was detected with a niggle.

The BCCI will be hopeful that Bumrah gets back to his full fitness ahead of the home series against Australia and South Africa between September and October. The series will hold key as they will be followed by the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Meanwhile, another death-over specialist, Harshal Patel, is also undergoing rehab for his rib injury.

“We have plenty of options despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah”- Saba Karim

Former India selector Saba Karim feels that India possesses plenty of talent to fill the void left by Jasprit Bumrah at the Asia Cup. He said that several youngsters like Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar have risen through the ranks. The former Indian wicketkeeper said:

“We have plenty of options despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Several youngsters have risen in the ranks.”[sic]

He added:

"Deepak Chahar is on standby. He can come into the team in place of the unfit Bumrah. India won a lot of big T20 tournaments without him. We are not reliant on a single bowler in the pace bowling department."

Senior Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is expected to lead the pace attack for India in the Asia Cup in the absence of Bumrah.

The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane clash on August 28 in Dubai. Incidentally, it is the same venue where they were handed a humiliating 10-wicket defeat by Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year.

BCCI @BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.



Three players - Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys. Notes - Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.Three players - Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys.

India squad for the Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

Standby Players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel.

