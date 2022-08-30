Asia Cup 2022: [WATCH] Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh take part in ‘aim’ game; Suryakumar Yadav turns referee

Team India's young pacers Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh took part in a fun ‘aim’ game as they enjoyed some time off the field following the tense Asia Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan.

The Men in Blue defeated Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai on Sunday (August 28). Their next match will be against Hong Kong in Dubai on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the official social media handles of BCCI shared a video of Avesh and Arshdeep taking on each other in an off-field battle. The bowlers featured in a game in which their ‘aim’ was tested as they had to ensure plastic balls they threw fell into cups kept at a distance.

Both bowlers were given 10 chances each. While Avesh managed to put a ball into a cup only once, Arshdeep was successful in doing the same twice. The latter was thus declared the winner of the game by batter Suryakumar Yadav, who pitched in as a referee.

Arshdeep and Avesh’s role in win over Pakistan

Both pace bowlers were part of Team India’s playing XI for the high-voltage clash against Pakistan on Sunday. Arshdeep ended with figures of 2 for 33 from 3.5 overs, dismissing Pakistan's lower-order batters Mohammad Nawaz and Shahnawaz Dahani.

As for Avesh, he bowled only two overs in which he conceded 19 runs and claimed the wicket of Fakhar Zaman (10). It was a strange dismissal as the left-handed batter started walking even though there was only a muted appeal from Indian players. Replays, however, confirmed that the batter had nicked the ball.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was India’s star performer in the win over Pakistan. He was the Player of the match for claiming three wickets and scoring a crucial 33* off 17 balls. Pandya also hit the match-winning six in the last over.

