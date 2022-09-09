Asia Cup 2022: "Yeh tees centuries aapko nichod ke chodengi" - Shoaib Akhtar challenges Virat Kohli to score 100 international hundreds

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has congratulated Virat Kohli for ending his long wait for his 71st century at the Asia Cup on Thursday. The erstwhile Indian captain's relief was visible in his facial expressions as he last scored an international hundred in November 2019.

However, Akhtar reminded Kohli that his goal now should be to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international tons. With the 33-year-old still 29 away from equalling that tally, Shoaib Akhtar feels it is not going to be an easy job to scale that daunting task.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel after India's match against Afghanistan, the retired cricketer elaborated on the task at hand for Virat Kohli. He said:

"Virat Kohli, you have always spoken the truth and good things will happen with you. Remember that yeh tees centuries aapko nichod ke chodengi (these 30-odd centuries will be difficult to come). But don't lose courage because you will end up being the greatest of all time. So keep pushing yourself."

Virat Kohli is the greatest batter of all time: Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that he believes Virat Kohli is the greatest batter to have ever graced the game of cricket. But he also feels Kohli should break that barrier of 100 hundreds to cement himself as the greatest batter of all time.

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Thank you for all the love and support throughout the Asia Cup campaign. We will get better and come back stronger. Untill next time Thank you for all the love and support throughout the Asia Cup campaign. We will get better and come back stronger. Untill next time ❤️🇮🇳 https://t.co/yASQ5SbsHl

The bowling legend stressed on how it has taken almost three years for Kohli to go from 70 centuries to 71 in international cricket. This means that the former Indian captain will need to be more consistent and be ready for the physical and mental demands for the marathon. On this, Shoaib Akhtar stated:

"I have always maintained that Virat is the greatest batter of all time. But the next 29 hundreds will be a tough road for him because he took about 900 days to get from 70th to 71st ton."

