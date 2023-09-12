Asia Cup 2023: Dunith Wellalage age, height, hometown and stats

Dunith Wellalage has become the talk of the town after taking a five-wicket haul in the Asia Cup 2023 match against India on Tuesday. Playing for Sri Lanka, the left-arm spinner dismissed Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and KL Rahul to complete his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket.

Wellalage was not so well known before this match, but now, every cricket fan is talking about the left-arm spinner from Sri Lanka. In this article, we will look at a few interesting facts that fans should know about the island nation star, who wrecked the Men in Blue in Asia Cup 2023.

What is Dunith Wellalage's age?

Wellalage is 20 years and 246 days old. He was born on January 9, 2003 in Colombo. The left-arm spinner represented Sri Lanka U-19s at the U-19 World Cup last year.

Hometown

Wellalage was born in Colombo, the city where India and Sri Lanka are battling currently. He completed his education at St. Joseph's College in Colombo. The left-arm spinner plays for Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League.

Bowling Style

Wellalage is a left-arm spin bowler. He generally keeps his speed around 80 kmph and tries to trouble the batters with his accurate line and length.

Height

As per CricGram, Wellalage's height is 178 cm, which approximately equals to 5 feet and 10 inches. He has an average height for a cricketer.

Dunith Wellalage ODI Stats

Before the match against India, Wellalage represented Sri Lanka in 12 ODIs, scalping 13 wickets. He made his ODI debut against the Australian side last year at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. His best figures before Tuesday's match were 3/42.

Thanks to his performance against India in the ongoing game, Wellalage has 18 wickets to his name now. His best figures are 5/40. The youngster will remember this spell for a long time.