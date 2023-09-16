Asia Cup 2023: India miss golden opportunity to become World No.1 side in ICC rankings across formats after loss to Bangladesh 

Team India missed out on a golden opportunity to become the new World No.1 side across formats in the latest ICC team rankings following their narrow six-run loss to Bangladesh in their Asia Cup Super 4 game in Colombo on Friday, September 16.

There were two scenarios to help the Men in Blue take the pole position in the ODI rankings. India should have won against Bangladesh and South Africa beat Australia in their fourth ODI on Friday.

The Proteas registered a sensational 164-run win over Aussies but India failed to deliver against Bangladesh.

With the loss, India have further slipped to No.3 with a 114 rating behind World No.1 Australia and second-placed Pakistan sharing a 115 rating each. The Aussies are ahead due to a better point (3112) as compared to the Men in Green (3102).

Even if South Africa beat Australia in the fifth ODI and India beat Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final, the Men in Blue wouldn’t be able to achieve the No.1 position.

Pakistan recently became the No.1 side after a 3-0 win against Afghanistan but failed to consolidate after an under-par performance in the Asia Cup 2023.

Team India, though, are No.1 ranked side in both T20Is and Tests. recently registered a 2-0 series in Ireland but lost the T20I series against West Indies 2-3. In Tests, India registered a 1-0 series win against WI but lost the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final by 209 runs against Australia.

ICC ODI rankings: India to play three ODIs against Australia

Following the Asia Cup 2023 final, Team India will play three ODIs against Australia at home ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The upcoming series will give Team India another chance to become the ICC's top-ranked side in the 50-over format.

IND vs AUS schedule

1st ODI: PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday (September 22) at 1.30 PM IST

2nd ODI: Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday (September 24) at 1.30 PM IST

3rd ODI: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday (September 27) at 1.30 PM IST