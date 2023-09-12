Asia Cup 2023 weather update: Colombo weather report for September 12 for India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match

Within 24 hours of beating Pakistan, Team India will take the field once again when they square off against Sri Lanka in a Super Four clash in Colombo on Tuesday.

The India vs Pakistan game was forced to the reserve day after rain played spoilsport on Sunday and only 24.1 overs were possible. Thus, the Men in Blue will now have to play on three consecutive days.

The weather will once again be under the spotlight on Tuesday as the forecast suggests chances of thunderstorms during the game time. Several matches have been affected due to inclement weather conditions in the Asia Cup 2023 and the trend is likely to continue during the India vs Sri Lanka game.

According to Accuweather, there is over a 60 percent probability of precipitation, with significant cloud cover and heavy wind. It is unlikely to be a full 100-over contest due to a lack of proper infrastructure. Moreover, there is no reserve day for this encounter.

The temperature will hover between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be two to three degrees more due to humidity, which is expected to be in the 80s.

"We would like to thank them" - Indian skipper Rohit Sharma hails Colombo's groundsmen

The start-stop encounter between India and Pakistan meant that the groundsmen had to work overtime to get the venue ready for the match every time the rain halted play.

Rohit Sharma extended his gratitude, saying that it was a great effort from them.

"The game could only happen thanks to a great effort from the groundsmen," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "I know how tough it is to cover and remove covers from the whole ground. On behalf of the entire team, we would like to thank them."

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue thrashed Pakistan by 228 runs to secure their first win of the Super Four stage. They currently occupy the top spot in the table with two points from one game.

Batting first, Rohit and company posted 356/2 in their 50 overs, thanks to unbeaten centuries from Virat Kohli (122*) and KL Rahul (111*).

In response, Kuldeep Yadav picked up a five-wicket haul to restrict Pakistan to 128, with Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah not coming out to bat due to injuries.