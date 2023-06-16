"Asia Cup without Pakistan is like pizza without the topping" - Aakash Chopra on the continental tournament being played in a hybrid model

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Pakistan playing in the Asia Cup 2023 despite most of the games being staged in Sri Lanka is an expected development.

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup was in doubt with India refusing to play in Pakistan and the latter not agreeing for the tournament being held elsewhere. However, a hybrid model has now been accepted by all parties, with four games scheduled to be played in Pakistan and the rest of the matches in Sri Lanka.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra wasn't surprised by the development:

"I am not a wee bit surprised because India had refused to go and they are not going. Pakistan will also come to play the World Cup, there is no doubt about that because you cannot do like that in ICC events that you won't play."

The former Indian opener added:

"You can flex your muscles slightly in the Asia Cup, you can say that you won't play and that other teams can play without you if they want. Asia Cup without Pakistan is like pizza without the topping. It won't be enjoyable. So you want Pakistan to be there in the Asia Cup."

Pakistan had threatened to boycott the Asia Cup and the World Cup to be played in India later this year if they weren't allowed to host the continental tournament. They even proposed to host the Indian games in the UAE, but that proposal was rejected due to the extreme heat conditions in the region, especially for 50-over games.

"I hope this ends the debate" - Aakash Chopra on the final decision about the Asia Cup

The Asia Cup will serve as a preparatory tournament for the World Cup.

Aakash Chopra hopes that the long-standing debate has been settled for good:

"It was always confirmed that India won't go to Pakistan and it was always confirmed that Pakistan will come to India. Posturing is over. I hope this ends the debate because the talks were continuing and nothing was getting finalized."

While observing that India and Pakistan will be seen locking horns once again, the cricketer-turned-commentator was delighted about Nepal qualifying for the tournament and being part of the two arch-rivals' group:

"Now it has been finalized that you will once again see India-Pakistan matches in the Asia Cup. One more good thing this time is Nepal, they are the rising story, they will be a part of India's group."

Chopra concluded by pointing out that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) don't keep the money they get from the Asia Cup. He added that the revenue is used to support the development of cricket in emerging Asian countries.

