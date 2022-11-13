T20 World Cup final: [WATCH] Adil Rashid takes a low stunner to dismiss Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid took a spectacular catch to dismiss Pakistan skipper Babar Azam during the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, November 13, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

After winning the toss in the marquee clash of the tournament, England skipper Jos Buttler, for successive games, asked the opposition to bat first.

Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam initially found it difficult to respond to the bouncers of England pacers Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes. But they soon broke the shackles and found gaps to keep the scoreboard ticking. Rizwan dispatched a slower one from Woakes over square leg for six.

Before Rizwan could march ahead with a flurry of boundaries, England pacer Sam Curran induced an inside edge before it crashed into the opener's stumps.

Adil Rashid got the wicket of Pakistan's prodigious player Mohammad Haris just after the powerplay.

In the meantime, Babar continued to flow runs from the other end before Shan Masood blasted a four and a six in Liam Livingstone's 11th over.

On the first ball of the 12th over, Rashid bowled a 'wrong un' which Babar failed to read and attempted to cut the delivery only to return a low diving catch to the bowler. Babar's sedate knock ended at 32 runs off 28 balls with just two boundaries.

Iftikhar Ahmed soon nicked one behind the stumps off a Ben Stokes bouncer as wickets kept tumbling for Pakistan. A 36-run stand between Shadab Khan and Shan Masood gave some hope for Pakistan to reach a par score, but it all faltered after Curran got the better of Masood in the 17th over.

Shadab soon departed in the space of five balls as Pakistan were able to add just 31 runs in the last five overs and lost four wickets to finish at 137/8 in the first innings.

