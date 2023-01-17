"At number eight, you must have someone who can bat" - Wasim Jaffer on Shardul Thakur's potential inclusion for New Zealand ODIs

Former Indian opening batter Wasim Jaffer reckons there is room for Shardul Thakur in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, as he provides the batting depth. However, Jaffer feels it has to come at Umran Malik's expense.

Thakur last played for India in the ODI series against Bangladesh and faced omission from the Sri Lanka leg before finding a place to face the Kiwis. The 31-year-old strikes at 107.56 in ODIs and has 44 scalps from 31 matches, indicating that he could be a game-changer in the format.

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik

When asked whether Shardul commanded a place in the side, Jaffer opined that he is a handy player and that his presence would shorten the Indian team's tail. However, the 44-year-old agrees that India's current bowling attack is highly incisive and could trouble any opposition.

Jaffer said:

"I think that would have to be Umran because Shami with that kind of experience bowls with the new ball. Siraj has been the number-one seamer for a while now. So, Shami, Siraj, and Shardul - it's a tempting one because I have said this before that at number eight, you must have someone who can bat."

He continued:

"In this team, you will have Kuldeep Yadav batting at eight and Shami probably at nine, so the tail becomes a lot bigger. In that case, chasing a target can be an issue. It's a tough one, but having three quality fast bowlers is also a tempting one. You want to go ahead with that attack with Hardik Pandya.

"It's not going to be easy for any batter to face those three seamers when the conditions are a bit helpful because we are playing in January, so there might be some assistance from the pitch."

Malik, who made his ODI debut last year, has become one of the fastest bowlers produced by India. The right-arm speedster picked up five wickets in two ODIs against Sri Lanka.

"The dew will be an issue since we are playing in January" - Wasim Jaffer

New Zealand beat Pakistan 2-1. (Credits: Twitter)

Reflecting on New Zealand's spin-heavy line-up against Pakistan, Jaffer feels the visitors can go for the same unit if dew doesn't interfere in India's ODIs. However, he observed that the Kiwis have plenty of bowling options for varied conditions, adding:

"I think dew will be an issue since we are playing in January. But if not, you could see three spinners. Bracewell can bat, he is a handy batter. Santner can also bat well. You also have Daryl Mitchell, who can contribute as a third seamer. He might not bowl ten overs but still can give you five or six, so Mitchell gives that sixth bowling option.

"Glenn Phillips can squeeze in a few overs as well. So, if the conditions suit, a little bit of spin, Bracewell along with Sodhi and Santner can be used. Otherwise, New Zealand also have Doug Bracewell as a seamer and can bat a bit. He might come in for Michael Bracewell. That's the other option they can go for."

Stand-in captain Tom Latham has revealed in the presser that Ish Sodhi will miss Wednesday's game but is hoping he will be available for the next two matches.

