Athiya Shetty posts heartwarming story for KL Rahul after India seal 2025 Champions Trophy final [In Picture]

India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul's wife Athiya Shetty took to social media on Sunday, March 9, to share a heartwarming post for her husband. This followed the Men in Blue's victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy final, where they triumphed over New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

New Zealand chose to bat first and finished at 251/7 in their 50 overs, with half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell (63) and Michael Bracewell (53*). In response, captain Rohit Sharma played a key role with 76 runs, while Shreyas Iyer contributed a crucial 48. KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 34, steering India to a four-wicket victory with an over to spare.

As India secured a historic win, Athiya took to Instagram to share a picture of KL Rahul on TV, while she stood in front of it, showcasing her baby bump. The couple is expecting their first child in the coming months.

Ad

Trending

Fans can view Shetty's story here:

Athiya Shetty's heartwarming story for KL Rahul (Image via Instagram-@athiyashetty)

The Karnataka batter had an outstanding tournament, scoring 140 runs in four innings at an average of 140 and a strike rate of 97.90, with his highest score being an unbeaten 42.

Ad

“I was s****** myself” - KL Rahul’s on India's hard-fought 2025 Champions Trophy win

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul suggested he was nervous during the run chase against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. Despite the pressure, he stayed unbeaten on 34 off 33 balls, leading the Men in Blue to victory.

After the match, he spoke with the broadcaster and said it was a tense situation in the middle. Rahul said [as quoted by ESPNcricinfo]:

Ad

“Not sure I can say this on air but I was s****** myself. As confident as I could be that I could get over the line. Keeping composure is all that matters, happy to have done it this time. I've batted in times like this in three out of the five games.”

“Hard to put in words, but the team has pure skill. The way we've all had to play cricket growing up, we faced pressure from the time we became professional cricketers. The BCCI have groomed all of them and we've been challenging ourselves to get better,” he added.

The 32-year-old will be next seen in the 2025 IPL for the Delhi Capitals, which starts on March 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news