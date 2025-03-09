Shreyas Iyer hits a gigantic 109-meter six during IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final [Watch]

Team India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer hit a gigantic 109-meter six during the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand on Sunday (March 9) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The moment transpired during the 37th over of the second innings while India were chasing 252.

On the third ball of the over, New Zealand part-timer Glenn Phillips bowled an off-spin delivery wide of the off stump. Iyer swiftly got under the ball and smashed it powerfully over long-on boundary. The incredible timing on the ball took it well over the boundary and deep into the crowd. The broadcast visuals later reported that it was a mammoth 109-meter six.

You can watch the big hit in the video below:

Shreyas Iyer tried for another big hit on the next ball but could not get the desired connection. Fortunately for him, Kyle Jamieson, in the long-on region, dropped the catch to give the batter a reprieve. It did not prove costly for New Zealand as Iyer perished soon after in the 39th over, two runs short of reaching half-century.

KL Rahul takes India over the line in a tense chase after Shreyas Iyer's departure in 2025 Champions Trophy final vs New Zealand

Axar Patel also followed Iyer to the pavilion soon after, leaving India needing 61 runs from the last 10 overs, with five wickets in hand. KL Rahul held his composure in the crunch situation and played a sensible knock of 34* (33) to see India home in 49 overs. Hardik Pandya (18) and Ravindra Jadeja (9*) assisted him with vital cameos.

Reflecting on the win after the match, KL Rahul said (via Cricbuzz):

"We had a couple of batters to come but I was tense. It’s all about keeping yourself calm and composed in situations like this. I think I’ve batted in times like this in 3 out of the 5 games (in this CT) and in one of the games I didn’t get to bat at all against Pakistan. Hard to put it into words, pure skill and the way we’ve all played our cricket growing up, had to face a lot of challenges, we’ve had to face pressure from the time we’ve held a bat and decided to become professional cricketers."

The Men in Blue also won the Champions Trophy in 2013 and ended up as runners-up in 2017.

