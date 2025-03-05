Athiya Shetty reacts to KL Rahul’s precious knock in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [In Picture]

Indian actress and wife of cricketer KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty shared a heartfelt reaction to the wicket-keeper batter's precious knock during the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia on Tuesday, March 4. KL Rahul hit the winning runs as the Men in Blue sealed a spot in the final of the marquee ICC event.

India were chasing 265 and needed 86 runs in 15 overs when Rahul walked in to bat after the wicket of Axar Patel. The situation was slightly tense given the pressure of chasing in a knockout match with high stakes.

However, the right-hander played a vital knock and remained unbeaten till the end, ensuring he finished the game for India and eventually took them home.

Athiya Shetty took to social media to share a story on her official Instagram handle after the game. She shared a picture of KL Rahul celebrating after hitting the winning six and tagged him with a heart emoji above the picture.

Athiya Shetty's Instagram story after KL Rahul's knock against Australia (Image Credits: Athiya Shetty/IG)

KL Rahul steps up with match-winning knock in 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

With constant changes in his batting position, KL Rahul has more often than not been under pressure to perform. However, he has more or less stood up when it has mattered the most on big occasions.

In the run chase against Australia, Rahul was first involved in a crucial partnership with Virat Kohli and later with Hardik Pandya as India romped home in the end. The Men in Blue got to the finish line in just 48.1 overs with four wickets remaining.

The 32-year-old, coming in to bat at No.6, remained unbeaten and played an important knock under pressure. He slammed 42 runs off just 34 balls, including two fours and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 123.53. The right-hander struck a six off Glenn Maxwell to finish things off in style.

India will now play either South Africa or New Zealand in the final on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. They last won the Champions Trophy in 2013 and played the final in 2017 as well.

