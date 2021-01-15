"Ati Sundar!" - Twitter reacts as Washington Sundar dismisses Steve Smith for his maiden Test wicket

Indian Test debutant Washington Sundar opened his account in the wickets column by dismissing the big fish Steve Smith. The 31-year-old was looking set to get a big score, but Sundar ensured that the Aussie was sent back packing.
Washington Sundar has been known to be disciplined in his line and length, not allowing the batsmen to get away by scoring quick runs. He lived up to his billing by not giving away a single run in the first 19 balls he bowled.
Keeping the line straighter and allowing no width outside off stump, Washington Sundar bowled a full ball. Looking at this as an opportunity to score on the on-side, Steve Smith tried to use his wrists and place it through mid-wicket.
However, the ball went straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma, who was stationed at short mid-wicket for that very shot. He completed a good reflex catch to hand Washington Sundar his maiden Test wicket.
Fans trolled Steve Smith for getting dismissed by yet another off-spinner
Steve Smith had been struggling in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against the off-spin of Ravichandran Ashwin, having been dismissed by the 34-year-old thrice in the series.
With Ashwin missing out due to back spasm, Steve Smith would have thought that he will have some respite in facing a relatively inexperienced off-spinner in Washington Sundar, who doesn't turn the ball much.
However, he got dismissed yet again by an off-spinner and fans on Twitter made sure they reminded the 31-year-old of his problems against off-spin.
Fans laud Washington Sundar for dismissing Steve Smith
There were many eyebrows raised when Washington Sundar was picked ahead of Kuldeep Yadav as Team India's lone spinner for the fourth Test in Brisbane. Kuldeep had picked up a five-wicket haul in his previous Test on Australian soil and looked set to replace Ashwin.
However, Washington Sundar, who is more of a T20 specialist, has repaid the faith shown in him by the team management so far. He has been miserly and has also picked up the big wicket of Steve Smith that has put the hosts on the back foot.
Fans on Twitter applauded Washington Sundar for his performance so far on debut. Here is what they had to say: