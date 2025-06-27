"Attributing comments and quotes to me which I've never made" - Sunil Gavaskar slams websites, individual accounts amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Legendary India player Sunil Gavaskar called out sports websites, as well as individual accounts, for conjuring fake quotes against his name over the last few months. The former batter still plays an active role in the sport as a broadcaster and pundit, and is currently in England covering Team India's five-match series.

Ad

Several other former players, including the likes of Anil Kumble and Ravichandran Ashwin, have also spoken against certain accounts attributing fake quotes and posting on social media.

The former batter urged everyone to fact-check the quotes, and lashed out against the ones responsible for the predicament.

"Over the last few months, it's come to my notice that a lot of sports websites and individual accounts have been attributing comments and quotes to me which I have never made. I request everybody to verify, fact-check and not to believe everything that they read. Particularly coming from some of these individual accounts and sports websites. God bless you all," he said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The former cricketer is not one to mince his words and shy away from reality. However, certain individual accounts fabricate fake quotes to increase their engagement in an unethical manner.

Fake quotes attributed to Sunil Gavaskar had gone viral in 2023

In 2023, comments allegedly made by Sunil Gavaskar against India and the BCCI had gone viral. However, it was established soon enough that the quotes were fake.

Ad

“This is a completely fabricated statement attributed to my father. He hasn’t made this statement and someone is just trying to create mischief. It’s absolutely ridiculous that people would use his name to get more engagement. Please retweet so that the truth prevails,” Rohan Gavaskar, son the legendary player, had posted on social media.

The former cricketer will be in action, commentating on the upcoming second Test between India and England at Edgbaston, Birmingham from Wednesday, July 2 onwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news