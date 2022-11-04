AUS vs AFG weather report: Rain prediction & weather in Adelaide for today's T20 World Cup 2022 match

Australia will host Afghanistan in an all-important Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, November 4. With no rain predicted, we should expect a full 40 overs of action during the AUS vs AFG T20 World Cup fixture.

Defending champions Australia find themselves in a tricky position after opening their campaign with a loss against New Zealand and a washed-out game against England. The Aussies will not only have to handsomely beat Afghanistan but will also have to rely on other results going their way to seal a semi-final berth.

The hosts also have to deal with injury concerns with skipper Aaron Finch and all-rounder Tim David picking up hamstring injuries in the last game. Marcus Stoinis was also doubtful for the Afghanistan game but has been cleared to play.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Aaron Finch says he is "very hopeful" of playing in tomorrow night's do-or-die #T20WorldCup clash with Afghanistan. Aaron Finch says he is "very hopeful" of playing in tomorrow night's do-or-die #T20WorldCup clash with Afghanistan.

Australia will look to fire all cylinders and beat Afghanistan by a big margin and increase their chances of making it to the semi-finals.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, are the only side who are yet to win a game in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Mohammad Nabi and Co., who are known to be giant killers, will fancy themselves spoiling the defending champions' party on Friday.

They have quite a few T20 specialists in their ranks and will want to end their campaign on a high.

AUS vs AFG - Weather Update in Adelaide - No rain predicted

While inclement weather has been the most debated topic in the T20 World Cup, fans can rejoice that there is no predicted rain in the Adelaide weather forecast for Friday. Hence, a full 40 overs of action is on the cards for the AUS vs AFG T20 World Cup game.

The temperature will hover between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius, with the average humidity being 55 percent, making it extremely pleasant for the players in Adelaide.

