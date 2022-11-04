NZ vs IRE weather report: Rain prediction & weather in Adelaide for today's T20 World Cup 2022 match

New Zealand will square off against Ireland in their final Super 12 game of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, November 4. Fans can rejoice as there is no chance of rain playing a spoilsport during the NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup fixture.

New Zealand are still atop the Group 1 table with five points from four games. A win against Ireland would mostly assure them a semi-final berth given that they have a better net run rate than Sri Lanka and Australia.

However, the Kiwis looked vulnerable during their recent loss to England. With Kane Williamson at No. 3 failing to score quickly, the middle-order batters have been put under added pressure to take extra risks to make up for the skipper's slow strike rate.

New Zealand, who finished as runners-up in the last edition in the UAE in 2021, will look to fire in unison to get their campaign back on track.

Ireland, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the standings with three points from four games. Although the points table suggests otherwise, the Irish have played some fantastic cricket throughout the tournament, beating heavyweights like the West Indies and England in the process.

Andrew Balbirnie and Co. will look to play out of their skins and end their T20 World Cup campaign on a high by beating title contenders New Zealand.

NZ vs IRE - Weather Update in Adelaide - No rain predicted

Cricket Ireland @cricketireland



Not long to go now until we take on New Zealand.



C’mon Ireland!!



#BackingGreen Fabulous training facilities at @TheAdelaideOval - but that sound off the bat is even better!Not long to go now until we take on New Zealand.C’mon Ireland!! #T20WorldCup ☘️🏏 Fabulous training facilities at @TheAdelaideOval - but that sound off the bat is even better! 💥Not long to go now until we take on New Zealand.C’mon Ireland!! 💪#BackingGreen #T20WorldCup ☘️🏏 https://t.co/VFoD008c8h

While we have witnessed several rain-curtailed or even abandoned fixtures throughout the showpiece T20 event, the upcoming game is likely to see a full 40 overs of action. The Adelaide weather forecast suggests that there is no chance of rain during the NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup match on Friday.

While the cloud cover will be around 50 percent, the humidity is expected to be 52 percent, making it pleasant for the players. Temperatures will hover between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius in Adelaide during the game.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

