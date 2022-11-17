England middle-order batter Dawid Malan has rued missing out on England's T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final and final clash against India and Pakistan, respectively, due to injury. He made a resounding comeback in the series opener against Australia on Thursday with an emphatic ton to give a sheer testament of his prowess.

The 35-year-old suffered a groin injury while fielding against Sri Lanka during England's World Cup campaign. Malan limped off the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the 15th over of the first innings of that match.

Malan's 134 against Australia today, his second ODI century following the 125 he scored against the Netherlands in June, came off 128 deliveries. It included 12 fours and four sixes.

Following the stylish knock, Malan said at the post-match presentation ceremony:

"Tough to miss those two games with all the work you put in over three years, but to come back here and prove my fitness with that hundred was exciting."

Dawid Malan's century goes in vain as Australia secure comprehensive win in series opener

While Malan occupied one end and notched up his hundred, the Three Lions had a shambolic start to their innings, losing Philip Salt and Jason Roy early. James Vince and Sam Billings, too, could not do much with the willow, while skipper Jos Buttler scored 29.

It took David Willey's support of 34 along with Dawid Malan's terrific knock to pave the way for England to finish their innings at 287/9 in 50 overs.

For Australia, Travis Head opened with David Warner. Head added 147 with Warner in just 19.4 overs as the partnership essentially took the game away from England.

While Head departed for 69 off just 57 balls, Warner (86 off 84) carried on the onslaught. It was Steve Smith, who eventually finished the game with a brilliant unbeaten 78-ball-80.

Despite being on the losing side, Dawid Malan was named the Player of the Match for his outstanding knock.

