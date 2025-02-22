AUS vs ENG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Australia vs England 2025 Champions Trophy match

Ashes rivals Australia and England will clash in match number four of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, February 22. This will be the second match in Group B of the ICC event. In the first match of the group, South Africa thumped debutants Afghanistan by 107 runs at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

Ad

Australia are heading into the Champions Trophy with a depleted side. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh were ruled out due to injury, while Mitchell Starc also pulled out of the competition due to personal reasons. Further, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis announced a shock retirement from the one-day format after he was picked in the Champions Trophy squad.

England, on the other hand, were drubbed 3-0 in India recently. Both their batting and bowling failed to make an impact against Rohit Sharma and co. The Englishmen have announced their playing XI for the match against the Aussies, with Jamie Smith being picked as the No. 3 batter, while Joe Root is set to bat at No. 4. Their bowlers will have to perform better than they did against India.

Ad

Trending

Australia vs England head-to-head record in ODIs

Australia and England have met 161 times in the one-day format, with the Aussies having a significant 91-65 lead in the head-to-head numbers. Two matches between the old rivals have ended in a tie, while three produced no result.

Ad

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODIs.

Matches Played: 161

Matches won by Australia: 95

Matches won by England: 61

Matches tied: 2

Matches with No Result: 3

Australia vs England head-to-head record in the Champions Trophy

Australia and England have met five times in the Champions Trophy, with the latter having a slender 3-2 lead in the ICC event. England have won the last two matches against Australia in the tournament. They beat the Aussies by 48 runs in 2013 in Birmingham and by 40 runs in 2017 at the same venue.

Ad

Matches Played: 5

Matches won by Australia: 2

Matches won by England: 3

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 Australia vs England ODIs

Australia have won three of the last five matches played against England in the ODI format. The two sides met in a five-match series in England in September 2024, with the Aussies emerging victorious by a 3-2 margin.

Ad

Here's a summary of the last five ODIs played between Australia and England.

Australia (165/2) beat England (309) by 49 runs (DLS method), Sep 29, 2024

England (312/5) beat Australia (126) by 186 runs, Sep 27, 2024

England (254/4) beat Australia (304/7) by 46 runs (DLS method), Sep 24, 2024

Australia (270) beat England (202) by 68 runs, Sep 21, 2024

Australia (317/3) beat England (315) by 7 wickets, Sep 19, 2024

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback