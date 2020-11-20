Aus vs Ind 2020: Excited about seeing Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc run in, says Alex Carey

Australian limited-overs wicketkeeper Alex Carey said he is excited to see Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc run in and bowl with full pace in the upcoming series against India. Australia host India for three T20Is, three ODIs, and four Test matches, with the limited-overs leg beginning from November 27.

Carey is of the opinion that the Australian opening pair of David Warner and Aaron Finch have had success against the Indian fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, and thus can handle the Indian bowling attack. He believes that Australia do have the firepower in their bowling line-up to trouble the Indian batsmen throughout the tour.

"We understand how good Bumrah and Shami are but we also understand how good and quality players we have in the Australian side. David Warner and Aaron Finch at the top have had some success against the Indian seamers," Carey said.

"We’ll discuss Bumrah and Shami... also Chahal and Jadeja and all the Indian bowlers but I’m also very excited about seeing Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc run in. We’ve got Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood too," Alex Carey was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

KL Rahul is going to be a huge wicket upfront: Alex Carey

Alex Carey also believes that in the absence of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul will be a huge wicket upfront.

With Rohit Sharma rested for the limited-overs leg of the tour to Australia, KL Rahul is likely to open alongside Shikhar Dhawan. Rahul has been in a rich vein of form for the past 12 months and was the leading run-scorer in the recently-concluded IPL 2020 season. Thus, Carey understands that Rahul could be very dangerous at the top of the order and so his wicket is crucial for the Aussies.

“I’ve played against KL a number of times and he’s really damaging. I think there are so many good players in this Indian team at the moment. KL is going to be huge a wicket upfront, Virat’s obviously a massive wicket,” Alex Carey said.

The tour will begin with the ODI series first and the first ODI will be played on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.